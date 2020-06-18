Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who masturbated in front of children in Mackay. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who masturbated in front of children in Mackay. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Crime

Police seek man who performed sex act near children

Steph Allen
18th Jun 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 7:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are looking for a very thin man who allegedly masturbated in front of children outside a Mackay complex.

It is alleged that about 4.45pm on Monday, a man masturbated in front of children who were seated nearby outside a complex on Bridge Rd.

More Stories:

Coronial probe into death at Mackay Base Hospital

Nine horror animal cruelty cases that shocked Mackay

TRUE CRIME: Eight chilling crimes that rocked Mackay

The man is described as caucasian and very thin, and is believed to be aged between 30 and 40-years-old.

He was described as having a goatee beard, and was wearing dark grey pants and a black shirt at the time of the offence.

Police are currently inquiring about CCTV footage to help identify the man.

Anyone with any information about the identity of the man is encouraged to contact police as soon as possible.

Subscriber benefits:

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

More Stories

bridge road cctv footage indecent exposure mackay crime mackay police
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warwick truckies applaud step toward fixing the fuel gap

        premium_icon Warwick truckies applaud step toward fixing the fuel gap

        News They’re the people keeping Australia running but Warwick experts say there’s not enough security to keep them trucking.

        Struggling tradies welcome new assistance package

        premium_icon Struggling tradies welcome new assistance package

        News Pay packages for regional homebuyers are set to kickstart the local construction...

        Clever consumers help Warwick buck national shopping trend

        premium_icon Clever consumers help Warwick buck national shopping trend

        Smarter Shopping Palmerin St stores remain in high demand, despite surge in online shopping.

        Health store and farmers unite in brand-new business venture

        premium_icon Health store and farmers unite in brand-new business venture

        News The collaboration will bring fresh, pesticide-free produce from across the region...