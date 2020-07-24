Menu
Ice drugs meth methylamphetamine trafficking (FILE)
Police seize meth, marijuana in raids in Warwick region

Kerri Moore
24th Jul 2020 7:45 PM
SOUTHERN Downs police have wrapped up a month-long operation targeting drug supply, which ended with 26 people charged with 45 offences.

Clifton police Senior Constable Tyson Morris said raids were carried out across the region, in partnership with officers from Allora, Leyburn and the Warwick Criminal Investigation Branch.

Operation Sierra Gold ended with residents charged with offences including drug supply, burglary, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and high-range drink driving.

Snr Const Morris said it was a significant outcome.

“Police are extremely happy with the results of the operation, which saw half a kilo of cannabis and quantity of methamphetamine taken off the streets,” he said.

The Clifton officer said information from the public was integral to the arrests and asked anyone else with information on drug activity to come forward.

“We would like to thank the public for their help and urge people to contact their local police station and report anything. Police will take it seriously and act on it,” he said.

If you have information on crime in your community, call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.

Warwick Daily News

