Police slam ‘disgraceful’ vandalism at Leslie Park Cenotaph

Anonymous vandals trample garden beds at Leslie Park Cenotaph precinct in Warwick only days before Anzac Day commemorations.

Warwick police have slammed the destruction of several gardens surrounding the Leslie Park Cenotaph just days before Anzac Day.

Vandals trampled through two petunia flower beds between Monday night and the early hours of Tuesday morning, leaving a trail of wilted and broken plants.

Warwick Police acting sergeant Cam Beasley denounced the “disgraceful” offending and urged anyone with information to come forward.

“It’s a terrible shame because not only is it doing damage to property that belongs to someone else, which is always the wrong thing to do, but that memorial is extremely important to those who have served and are currently serving,” Sergeant Beasley said.

“With Anzac Day approaching, it’s just disgraceful.”

The Leslie Park Cenotaph precinct was given a major extension in 2018, with a state-of-the-art memorial dedicated to younger veterans and those involved with peacekeeping operations built alongside the existing commemorative plaques.

This year’s Anzac Day services are set to return to “normal” after the coronavirus pandemic limited residents to at-home driveway services in 2020.

Warwick’s traditional Dawn Service and Anzac Day March and Service will return to the Leslie Park Cenotaph precinct on Sunday, along with a number of others in the Rose City and across the region.

Anyone with information regarding the vandalism incident should contact Warwick Police on 4660 4444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

