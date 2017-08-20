Police speak about crowd behaviour at Leyburn

TWENTY-two police helped out at the Leyburn Sprints at the weekend and there was a lot of emphasis on driver behaviour.

Senior Constable Steve Gibb, of Leyburn Police, said the behaviour of the sprints crowd was "brilliant”.

"The behaviour was better than previous years,” he said.

"There were no public order offences.”

Operation Papa Slider was held for four days in the Leyburn area with police from Leyburn, Clifton, Allora, Killarney, Yelarbon, Warwick as well as the traffic branches from Warwick, Toowoomba, Goondiwindi, Stanthorpe and the State Traffic Branch.

While the statistics on the operation have not yet been finalised, Snr Const. Gibb said he expected there would have been less speeding drivers than last year.