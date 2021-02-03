Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police on Burgess St in North Mackay after responding to reports of an armed man on Malcomson St about 7.10pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Picture: Heidi Petith
Police on Burgess St in North Mackay after responding to reports of an armed man on Malcomson St about 7.10pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Picture: Heidi Petith
Breaking

Police taser knife-carrying man in North Mackay

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
2nd Feb 2021 8:43 PM | Updated: 3rd Feb 2021 6:04 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have tasered a man seen running down a busy Mackay road armed with a knife and scissors.

A number of police and ambulance crews were called to the scene at the intersection of Burgess St and Malcomson St in North Mackay about 7.10pm Tuesday.

Police on Burgess St in North Mackay after responding to reports of an armed man on Malcomson St about 7.10pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Picture: Heidi Petith
Police on Burgess St in North Mackay after responding to reports of an armed man on Malcomson St about 7.10pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Picture: Heidi Petith

Senior Sergeant Lisa Mansfield said a concerned member of the public reported seeing a person armed with a knife walking along Malcomson St.

She said when police arrived, the 28-year-old man was running and behaving "out of the ordinary".

"They've tried to approach him and intercept him," Sen-Sgt Mansfield said.

"A struggle's ensued and the male person has been arrested."

Police on Burgess St in North Mackay after responding to reports of an armed man on Malcomson St about 7.10pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Picture: Heidi Petith
Police on Burgess St in North Mackay after responding to reports of an armed man on Malcomson St about 7.10pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Picture: Heidi Petith

Sen-Sgt Mansfield said police used a taser to stop the man who appeared to be affected by drugs.

It is understood the man suffered a stab wound. He was taken to hospital about 7.40pm.

"His injuries don't appear to be life threatening," Sen-Sgt Mansfield said.

She asked members of the public who may have witnessed the incident or have CCTV footage to contact police.

editors picks mackay crime mackay police districts mackay stabbing north mackay north mackay crime
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Revealed: Why Qld is the stolen vehicle capital of Australia

        Premium Content Revealed: Why Qld is the stolen vehicle capital of Australia

        Crime A criminologist has revealed what makes Queensland the stolen vehicle capital of Australia.

        • 3rd Feb 2021 5:24 AM
        Government rejected solution to Qld’s youth crime crisis

        Premium Content Government rejected solution to Qld’s youth crime crisis

        Crime Palaszczuk Government to consider using GPS trackers on juvenile delinquents

        • 3rd Feb 2021 5:01 AM
        • 1 JeffC14
        Water minister slams PM’s Emu Swamp comment

        Premium Content Water minister slams PM’s Emu Swamp comment

        News ‘It’s not just about putting up a besser brick wall and hoping for the best.’:...

        $380K+ upgrades to target ‘notorious’ Warwick black spot

        Premium Content $380K+ upgrades to target ‘notorious’ Warwick black spot

        News Road safety advocates say the new roundabout couldn’t have come soon enough. SEE...