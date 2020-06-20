Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman is fighting for her life after an accident. A man who allegedly left the scene was taken to hospital for treatment after being bitten by a police dog.
A woman is fighting for her life after an accident. A man who allegedly left the scene was taken to hospital for treatment after being bitten by a police dog.
Breaking

Police track man after woman seriously hurt in crash

20th Jun 2020 6:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital in a critical condition following an accident in Brisbane's southwest overnight.

Emergency services were called to the incident at the corner of Clendon St and Progress Rd at Wacol about 9.30pm.

One car hit a power pole before landing on its side. The 33-year-od driver of that car was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

Police allege the driver of the other car left the scene before emergency services arrived.

He was tracked to the intersection of Garden and Pine Rd at Richlands, concealed in bushland, where he was taken into custody.

He taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital for treatment to a police dog bite to his upper thigh.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash or driving behaviour prior to the crash to come forward.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Police track man after woman seriously hurt in crash

crime editors picks violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COUNCIL UPDATE: 5 things we learned from SDRC this week

        premium_icon COUNCIL UPDATE: 5 things we learned from SDRC this week

        Council News Everything you need to know about councillor decisions, as they prepare to finalise the budget.

        DOS AND DONT’S: This weekend in Warwick

        premium_icon DOS AND DONT’S: This weekend in Warwick

        News FIND out what easing restrictions mean for the Southern Downs and its many...

        Drought, fires, virus, labour shortage: Farmers’ next battle

        premium_icon Drought, fires, virus, labour shortage: Farmers’ next battle

        Rural Continued travel restrictions post-pandemic could cripple Southern Downs producers’...

        Final whistle yet to sound on teenage girls comp

        premium_icon Final whistle yet to sound on teenage girls comp

        Sport Warwick and District rugby league players have been given a second chance to play...