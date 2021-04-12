Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Police warning as siege unfolds at private property

by Elise Williams
12th Apr 2021 12:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Specialist police are responding to a siege situation in the Redlands area, as officers urge the community to avoid the area.

Police negotiators are on the scene of Finucane Rd in Capalaba, near Abelia St following reports of an ongoing mental health incident.

It's understood a man is inside a private home.

He is believed to be on his own and unarmed.

In a statement, police confirmed traffic has been redirected as the public are asked to stay clear of the area if possible.

"Police are currently responding to an incident on Finucane Road near Abelia Street. Traffic is being diverted and members of the public are asked to avoid the area," the statement said.

There is no immediate risk to the community.

Two fire fighting crews remain on standby at the scene.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman was unable to provide details on why the crews were called, however said they arrived at the scene about 9.50am.

Originally published as Police warning as siege unfolds at private property

More Stories

brisbane editors picks siege

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Parolee drives car at crowd, threatens to ‘shank’ people

        Premium Content Parolee drives car at crowd, threatens to ‘shank’ people

        News Bad blood between two groups of people led to the dangerous altercation in a Warwick street.

        FIRST FROST: Cold snap sweeps across Southern Downs

        Premium Content FIRST FROST: Cold snap sweeps across Southern Downs

        News 1.1C AND LOWER: Residents shivered through plunging temperatures on coldest morning...

        Teen charged over Warwick car theft, police pursuit

        Premium Content Teen charged over Warwick car theft, police pursuit

        Crime Police deployed spikes to slow down the 18yo’s alleged escape attempt, which has...

        21yo man killed in horror highway crash

        Premium Content 21yo man killed in horror highway crash

        News The man crashed into a power pole on a highway just north of Warwick.