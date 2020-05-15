Police welcome new powers granted to the council

COUNCIL TO ENFORCE COMPLIANCY: Police have welcomed the news they will have assistance from the council to enforce COVID-19.

WARWICK police have welcomed the assistance from specially-appointed council officers to enforce COVID-19 restrictions this weekend.

Officer in charge Senior Sergeant Jamie Deacon said the new legislation allowing council officers to hand out fines to those breaching restrictions just ‘makes sense’.

“It will ease some of the pressure and we are working with council in relation to those compliance inspections,” he said.

“In my view council are the appropriate agency to deal with looking at compliance.”

This weekend dining spaces in restaurants and cafes will be able to accommodate ten diners at a time, but fines will be issued to businesses that do not comply with regulations.

Council facilities such as libraries, pools, parks, and playgrounds are also able to open to gatherings of ten people.

Southern Downs Regional Council, however, have not yet confirmed which facilities residents will be able to use.

WIRAC confirmed they will not be opening facilities at this stage.

Snr Sgt Deacon said ensuring compliance needed to be a team effort.

“We’ll still be doing walk throughs of licensed premises and also there will be responses to calls for service for those detecting breaches,” he said.

“It’s just a fact of life when they identify non compliances we respond to those calls.”

However Snr Sgt Deacon said he anticipated a trouble-free weekend.

“Look, the community of Warwick has been outstanding as has the broader general community,” he said.

“These are unprecedented and significant times, everyone has behaved themselves accordingly and we don’t believe there’s any reason that will change.”