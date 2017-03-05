POLICE WRAP: Busy 24hrs for Warwick police

WARWICK police were kept busy last night with several incidents occurring across Warwick.

Sometime between midnight and 1.15am a 25-year-old Warwick man was assaulted near the Warwick showgrounds.

The man was headbutted to the face and required medical treatment.

No arrests have been made in this case and police investigations are continuing.

At 3am a 25-year-old man rolled his car on Wallace St and attending police transported the man to Warwick Hospital for blood testing.

Investigations are continuing into this matter.

At about 1am this morning a car slipped off the road near The Glen south of Warwick.

Paramedics were also called but not required.

Yesterday at about 1pm, a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Victoria St and Rosehill Road saw an 18-year-old man taken to hospital complaining of neck pain.

Police impounded one of the vehicle involved for mechanical investigations.

Also, this morning a 25-year-old woman was winched off Mt Cordeaux at Cunningham's Gap.

The Rescue 500 chopper from Brisbane was scrambled to the scene after an emergency call came through at about 6.45am.

The woman was hiking when she was bitten by what was thought to be a rough-scaled snake.

The species is a dangerously venomous snake with strongly neurotoxic venom.

It is a ready biter and is responsible for at least one human death and several severe envemomations.

The woman was flown to Toowoomba Base Hospital in a stable condition.