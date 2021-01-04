Menu
POLICE CHASE: The man allegedly evaded police at the Wallangarra border checkpoint this morning. Picture: file
Police yet to capture alleged border jumper

Jessica Paul
4th Jan 2021 9:44 AM | Updated: 11:46 AM
UPDATE 11.50AM: The man who allegedly crossed a Southern Downs border checkpoint illegally before taking off on the wrong side of the road has continued to elude police. 

A Mitsubishi car with NSW number plates allegedly evaded police at the Wallangarra border crossing at 8.58am, then sped off on the wrong side of the road before hitting the New England Highway near Stanthorpe. 

While the man was initially reported to be heading towards Warwick, a QPS spokesman said latest information from pursuing police officers placed the man around Stanthorpe.

Patrols are also being conducted in the Applethorpe area. 

EARLIER: A POLICE pursuit from Wallangarra to Warwick is currently unfolding after a man allegedly evaded law enforcement at a border checkpoint.

Initial reports indicate a car with NSW registration plates evaded police at the Wallangarra border checkpoint at 8.58am.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman confirmed the man was allegedly seen driving on the wrong side of the road at speed.

The spokeswoman said the alleged border jumper was last seen on the New England Highway driving at speed through Stanthorpe, likely headed towards Warwick.

Unconfirmed reports suggest police are planning to deploy stingers in Warwick.

Wallangarra Police were contacted for comment but declined at this stage.

More information to come.

