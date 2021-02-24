Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Police’s surprise discovery searching drunk

Leighton Smith
by and Leighton Smith
24th Feb 2021 10:28 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

INTOXICATED and pinned on the ground by security in front of the Mad Cow, Dene Andrew Cheeseman had an usual object stashed away in one of his pockets.

Townsville Police were conducting patrols of Townsville's Drink Safe precinct 12.20am on January 7, 2021 when they came across 23-year-old Cheeseman.

He'd just been evicted from the Mad Cow and allegedly became violent with security guard.

A search by police officers of his left shoulder pocket revealed an EFTPOS machine he pilfered from nearby Molly Malones Irish Pub earlier that evening.

Community Newsletter SignUp
Dene Andrew Cheeseman plead guilty to charges of commit public nuisance within the vicinity of licensed premises and possessing tainted property.
Dene Andrew Cheeseman plead guilty to charges of commit public nuisance within the vicinity of licensed premises and possessing tainted property.

Cheesman plead guilty to charges of commit public nuisance within the vicinity of licensed premises and possessing tainted property.

Given his high level of intoxication, he remembered little of the night but accepted responsibility for his misbehaviour.

Recognised his young age, stable employment and lack of criminal history, Magistrate Cathy Wadley sentenced him to a $300 recognisance order (where he must not reoffend), operational for six months with no conviction recorded.

 

leighton.smith@news.com.au

Originally published as Police's surprise discovery searching drunk

More Stories

crime drunk editors picks missing man missing person offbeat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Golf ball-sized hail hits Killarney, some enjoy 52mm

        Premium Content Golf ball-sized hail hits Killarney, some enjoy 52mm

        News PHOTOS: An intense storm walloped the Southern Downs bringing hail and strong winds, and welcome rain.

        Warwick Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Warwick Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Warwick Magistrates Court

        Crackdown to make parents call cops on their own kids

        Premium Content Crackdown to make parents call cops on their own kids

        Crime Qld youth justice crackdown could see parents dob in their own kids

        Principals fear for mental health of students and teachers

        Premium Content Principals fear for mental health of students and teachers

        Health Principal stress over COVID-19 impacts on mental health