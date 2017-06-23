20°
Politicians' pay rises to $200,000 as penalty wages cut

23rd Jun 2017 6:45 AM
Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull
Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull ROB BLAKERS

FEDERAL politicians will be paid more than $200,000 a year for the first time after winning a salary jump that will give Prime Minister ­Malcolm Turnbull a $10,000 pay rise from the same day that tax cuts for the wealthy kick in.

Despite wages stagnating across the country, Mr Turnbull will be $17,000 better off after a 2 per cent pay rise for public servants, including fat cat bureaucrats and judges, and the expiry of the deficit levy next week.

That takes the salary of an average backbencher to more than $200,000 at the same time those earning over $180,000 have their tax rates lowered by 2 per cent as the levy ends.

Private sector workers received an average pay rise of just 1.8 per cent in the 12 months to the end of March.

Labor, which wants to keep the deficit levy in place, has already seized on its expiry, which will happen the day before Sunday penalties wages are slashed by up to $77.

