Politics failing Warwick job hunters

WANTS TO WORK: Young jobseeker Matthew Edmonstone sawing wood to build furniture at the Warwick Work for the Dole Project. Sophie Lester

REGIONAL jobseekers are being left in limbo, saying a lack of government support is behind their prolonged search for employment.

Despite promises of a jobs boom on the Southern Downs, Mattthew Edmonstone and Brendon Giffin are two young people who have struggled for months to find work.

Mr Edmonstone, 24, and Brendon Giffin, 21, are among 12 members of the Warwick Work for the Dole Project, based out of the Redbacks Clubhouse on Jackie Howe Dr.

"I'd been doing nightfill with IGA but they just stopped contacting me, I haven't worked since the beginning of the year,” Mr Edmonstone said.

"I started with Work for the Dole about two months ago and I'll stay with the program for as long as I can until I find other work.

"It makes it difficult to find work without a licence even though I have a Certificate II in engineering.”

The workers complete 15 hours a week constructing wooden items to post for sale, with all funds then donated to not-for-profits like the Redbacks and Lighthouse Community Centre.

Like Mr Edmonstone, Mr Giffin is without a licence, making his commute from Killarney to Warwick a challenge.

Program supervisor Donna Page said despite the efforts of providers like Bright Futures, regional jobseekers were being failed by the government.

"Big time. If you graduate high school your only option is to go to TAFE if you're not bound for university,” Mrs Page said.

"There aren't enough programs for kids to do and the government won't support the programs.

"The system used to be that you could go to TAFE and that government would help pay for your certificates but now if you've got one certificate they won't help you upskill in another area.

"I think they should also make it easier for these guys to get their licences because for a lot of them it's just too expensive, but there a certain jobs that won't hire you without one.”

With a State Election looming, candidates on the Southern Downs said job creation in small business and rural industries was crucial to the electorate.

Independent Rob Mackenzie said new developments would be vital to sustaining long-term employment opportunities, more so than simple cash incentives.

"We need to leverage all levels of government so there are developments happening and that can encourage new industry to town,” Cr Mackenzie said.

"There's always more that could be done from a government perspective but I think often it's a bit of a band-aid.

"The money is spent and people are left with the promises of a job and maybe they've got some training but it's not sustainable.”

LNP candidate James Lister said a Coalition government, if elected, would honour existing contracts with job-skilling providers such as Gateway to Training.

"It's important to be focussed on job creation but real jobs are created by people in small business and on the land rather than by governments,” Mr Lister said.

"The best way to do that is to help small business and producers be profitable and ensuring they're not burdened by red tape so they can afford the labour they need.

"I strongly believe that's the answer. We need better government, not more government.”

A lack of government support for industry is what One Nation candidate Josh Coyne attributed to the "hellish and hard” employment prospects felt by jobseekers.

"A lot of industry is over the Great Divide which shouldn't be happening,” Mr Coyne said.

"In this electorate small businesses can't justify paying wages and that's very hard felt throughout the community.

"Any support and assistance helps but we have to go back and look at protocols and cutting red tape and reducing cost of living and power expenses for business owners.”

Mrs Page said the Warwick Work for the Dole Project was one of just three programs in the program offering young people real-world experience.

"I think one of the hardest things when you've been long-term unemployed is getting out of bed in the morning,” she said.

"This is getting them prepared to return to work and giving them accountability and maybe a different skillset and the sense of achievement is wonderful.

"It can be really difficult to have someone call you a dole bludger when you are truly looking to find work.

"These guys aren't no-hopers. I'd encourage any employers to come down and meet potential employees.”