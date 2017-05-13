Polocrosse carnival hits Killarney

On the sidelines at the Killarney Polocrosse Carnival.

POLOCROSSE fanatics from all over the region and beyond have descended on Killarney for the running of the 61st annual Killarney Polocrosse Carnival.

Draw co-ordinator and Killarney Polocrosse vice-president Col Bloomfield said 35 teams had come to be a part of the action.

"We've got teams from Guyra and Inverell," he said.

"Players from Longreach and teams from Kingaroy and Chinchilla.

"There are seven teams here from the Cunningham club and six from Warwick.

"It's a fantastic turnout."

Mr Bloomfield said the action would continue until 3pm today at the Killarney Polocrosse Grounds.

"We've scheduled 37 games today and 30 tomorrow, so it's a jam packed weekend," he said.

"The a-grade players are fighting it out for the Grayson Trophy, donated by Ross and Glenda Grayson.

"We've been competing for that trophy here in Killarney for about 50 years."

Players filled out teams from a-grade to e-grade and three junior teams were also in town to compete.

Mr Bloomfield said the better junior players were up in the seniors.

"The weather is holding off too, which is great," he said.

"There's been a few light sprinkles coming in off the mountains but hopefully it all stays away."