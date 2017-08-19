Polocrosse taking participants places

HAVING the opportunity to travel the world is a luxurious reward.

Getting that same chance to explore countries and compete in a sport you love is the opportunity of a lifetime.

Tom Cobon will represent Warwick this weekend at the Rose Bowl, and said he is humbled by the places he has been able to play.

"I've been lucky enough to play overseas in New Zealand, South Africa and Ireland,” Cobon said.

"It's a fantastic opportunity, and something I'm grateful for.”

Cobon said his family has been involved with the sport, and were the catalyst for his own participation.

"I've been playing for about 12 years now,” he said.

"My parents played, and I know dad started playing at roughly the same age that I did.

"From there the gear and horses have been passed down, and it helped me get into it.

"It's something that I enjoy a lot, from competing out on the field, to being able to socialise and meet new friends along the way.”

Jenelle Coxall has come over from New Zealand to compete in a number of events, including the Rose Bowl.

"I'm originally from Western Australia, but moved to New Zealand, and have been playing from there ever since,” Coxall said.

"I've had the chance to enjoy a bit of a holiday, whilst playing, and it's been great fun.

"I'll be representing Tambo over the course of the weekend.”