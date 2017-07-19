Pom-pom fever at Scots College

BALL OF FUN: Clancey Armitage-Kenway with an armful of pom poms for the Scots PGC College Jumpers and Jazz tree.

SCOTS PGC College is not being left out in the cold this Jumpers and Jazz in July.

On the contrary, the school has thrown itself into the spirit of the festival by preparing trees both in town and on campus.

The senior school students have created a tartan-inspired centrepiece yarnbomb in Leslie Park for the open artistic category and school bands will be playing pipes and jazz beneath its dressed-up boughs.

Junior and middle school students have also decorated six trees in the school grounds, inspired by the children's book I Went Walking by Sue Williams and entered in this year's theme category of meander.

Students from Year 5 at Scots College have been hard at work/play getting ready to install their Jumper and Jazz tree today. Jonno Colfs

Each tree represents Years 2 to 6 with Prep and Year 1 combining their efforts on the last tree.

Year 5 student Mackenzie March said the theme for her class tree was red cow.

"Each of the trees is taking a theme from the book,” she said.

"We all had to go and search for images of red cows on Pinterest, then make our own models from various different materials.

"So each student has made one or more and we'll install them on our tree this week.”

From the same class, Lucy Phillips said the students had enjoyed every second of the project. "It's been so much fun, especially seeing all the different types of cows that everyone's come up with,” she said.

School principal Simon Shepherd said his students were having a ball.

"We love being involved in Jumpers and Jazz and this year students from every year have spent part of their holidays making pom-poms to decorate the trees, and we are doing it in Scots PGC style,” he said.

"When we were brainstorming how we could tree bomb in a way that was relevant to Scots PCG, one of the students came up with doing tartan pom poms and then it all flowed from there.”

Mr Shepherd said the festival was a great way to bring the school community together.

"Jumpers and Jazz has been a great way for all our students to become involved with the community,” he said."Both senior and junior schools are very proud of their contributions.”