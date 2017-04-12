Pontiac Nationals action gearing up in Warwick

NATIONALS: The Pontiac Nationals were in Warwick in 2011 and are back this year at Easter with the major event on Saturday in Victoria Park.

DRIVERS will travel from as far away as South Australia for the 2017 Australian Pontiac Nationals in Warwick this weekend.

Organiser Chris Malone is president of the Queensland chapter of the Pontiac Car Club of Australia and said he expected more than 100 vehicles to be in town.

The major event will be the Feature Car Show in Victoria Park from 10am to 1pm on Easter Saturday and then the cars will be at Morgan Park Raceway on Easter Sunday from 9am for a car parade at 10am.

There will be some racing between 11am and 1pm on a section of the track which is not curing after recent re-surfacing.

Some members of the New South Wales chapter of the Pontiac Car Club will arrive in Warwick tomorrow. First get togethers for Pontiac drivers on Friday.