Pontiac Nationals rumble into town

The Pontiac Nationals come to Victoria Park in Warwick.

IT ONLY happens every two years but the Pontiac Nationals are certainly a spectacle.

More than 100 of the classic American cars have been coming into town since Thursday from all over the country, even as far away as Victoria and South Australia.

Alan Hagen came up from Brisbane in his 1977 Pontiac Grand Prix.

"I had a great love of carsas a kid and as a young man," he said.

"But the whole family thing killed that a bit.

"We had a big Fairlane there for a while.

"Then I bought my wife a Monaro and that rekindled the flame we both had for classic cars."

Mr Hagen said his wife had then told him to go out and get himself a car as well.

"So I bought the Grand Prix and we haven't looked back," he said.

"If you get the wife on board, you're in the clear.

"These Nationals only happen every two years, but we're out at least once a month with my local Pontiac club.

"We'll take a Sunday driver somewhere and catch up and have a burger.

"It's a big community and this is just an extension of that."

Mr Hagen said there was quite a Pontiac following in Warwick.

"I understand there are at least five or six volunteers here today from Warwick that are a part of the club," he said.

"There are about 120 Pontiacs here today as well as about 100 other fine cars that have been brought up to show off.

"It's a very interactive and a very social weekend.

"It's a hell of a lot of fun and you can see some pretty rare cars here over the weekend."

One of the favourite and most talked about cars on display was a Monkees mobile remake.

The Monkees mobile in town for the Pontiac Nationals. Jonno Colfs

All the cars will be back again tomorrow at Morgan Park Raceway for a car show from 9am, the 10am parade and racing on the short circuit at 11am-1pm.

Entry to Morgan Park will be $10 per car for spectators.