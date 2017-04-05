Pontiacs headed our way

NATIONAL MEET: The Pontiac Nationals were in Warwick in 2011 and are back this year at Easter time.

DRIVERS will travel from as far away as South Australia for the 2017 Australian Pontiac Nationals in Warwick at Easter.

Organiser Chris Malone is president of the Queensland chapter of the Pontiac Car Club of Australia and said he expected more than 100 vehicles to be in town.

"Phil Farrell and his Warwick Cruze-In group will add to the numbers when they are part of the Feature Car Show in Victoria Park from 10am to 1pm on Easter Saturday," Mr Malone said.

"There will be at least an extra 50 classic cars of different makes as part of the Cruze-In group. Other groups with Pontiac and other makes of cars will travel from Ipswich and Toowoomba. We will be spending $80,000 directly with Warwick businesses at Easter."

Mr Malone said the Southern Downs Regional Council had made new driveways into Victoria Park, which would help the club greatly in running the event.

"We will be at Morgan Park Raceway on Easter Sunday from 9am with patrons welcome to watch the car parade at 10am," he said. "There will be some racing between 11am and 1pm on a section of the track which has not been re-surfaced."

Pontiac cars were manufactured by General Motors in the United States from 1926 to 2010 and assembled in Australia from 1926 to 1968.

"The last Pontiac sold in Warwick was by Deighton Motors on the corner of Grafton and Guy Sts in 1961," he said.

There are 730 registered Pontiacs in Queensland, including five in the Southern Downs. Some drivers with Pontiacs will travel from Toowoomba.

Information on the Easter event in Warwick from Mr Malone on 0438700607.