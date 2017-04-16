Pontiacs show off quality with a parade at Morgan Park

Pontiac drivers during the car parade at Morgan Park Raceway during the Pontiac Nationals.

ANYONE who drove around Warwick over Easter would have seen a Pontiac or two - there were 140 in town all weekend and even more on Saturday.

The action moved to Morgan Park Raceway on Easter Sunday and there were 82 Pontiacs in a car parade on the recently re-surfaced 3km raceway.

No one was checking the speedos but the four or five laps were at a leisurely pace.

Some of the drivers then drove on parts of the short-circuit at Morgan Park for a bit of fun with a dash of speed in the motorkhana.

Many of the Pontiac drivers and their families will remain in Warwick to Monday, including the NSW chapter which will head to the Gold Coast for five days with 25 cars.

As for the economic benefit to the town - that's anyone's guess but it would be six figures