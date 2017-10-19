Poppy projects go global

POPPY SWAP: Gail Guest at the St Mary's Church Warwick Poppy Project in England which will be swapping 100 poppies with Allora women Sharlene Gladman and Julie Kawano for Remembrance Day 2018 projects.

POPPY SWAP: Gail Guest at the St Mary's Church Warwick Poppy Project in England which will be swapping 100 poppies with Allora women Sharlene Gladman and Julie Kawano for Remembrance Day 2018 projects. Contributed

WHEN two Allora women set out to stitch 1000 poppies, they weren't expecting their efforts would be noticed on the other side of the world.

Julie Kawano and Sharlene Gladman have set off on their goal as part of the 5000 Poppies - a project that will have about 62,000 of the hand crocheted crimson flowers sprawling out on the lawn of the Australian War Memorial.

In Warwick, England, members of St Mary's Church embarking on a similar endeavour last month just happened to read about the Australian project on the Daily News website.

After reaching out to the women, the Warwick Poppies project has planned a Poppy Swap with Allora ahead of the displays that will mark the end of the First World War next November.

Mrs Gladman said she and Ms Kawano planned to swap 100 poppies with the Warwick Poppy Project.

"It's very exciting - we're both very proud and honoured to be able to do something for our own community,” she said.

"They're sending us felted, crocheted and knitted ones and I know kids over there are also making some from paper plates.

"We've notified the mayor about it so we'll get her in the mix when we're ready to send them.

"We'll have to send them off before October so when we get the 100 done and we're close to our 1000 we'll send them off.

"Hopefully we might be able to spot our own when they're on display in the church.”

St Mary's Parish member Helen Fitzpatrick said the small committee was excited to have made the Australian connection.

"Our team is very excited about the planned Poppy Swap and our local Mayor is also very keen,” Mrs Fitzpatrick said.

"The project is an opportunity for the people of Warwick and beyond to come together and participate in a community tribute of respect and Remembrance.”

Though it only has eight members on its committee, the Warwick Poppy project is calling residents around the district and further afield to contribute to the project.

Flowers from as far as New Zealand and the US have already been received.

Mrs Gladman said they would also welcome anyone to help make poppies for the cause.

"We unfortunately don't have too many people helping us but Julie and I are sailing along to meet our goal,” she said.

"We're also looking at doing other things with the poppies, like making knee rugs in time for April.”

Phone Sharlene on 0435801102 to find out more about crocheting poppies or donating yarn.