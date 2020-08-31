Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
2020 Kia Carnival recalled for potential engine fire
2020 Kia Carnival recalled for potential engine fire
Motoring

Popular family car recalled for fire risk

by Dom Tripolone
31st Aug 2020 9:50 AM

Kia's popular people mover has been recalled for a possible fire risk.

The South Korean brand has recalled more than 2000 Kia Carnivals sold in the past year because an improperly fitted alternator could lead to an engine fire.

If the positive terminal on the alternator wasn't tightened properly during assembly then it can cause increased resistance, which could lead to increased heat generation and a possible fire.

Kia has recalled more than 2000 Carnivals sold in the past year.
Kia has recalled more than 2000 Carnivals sold in the past year.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said in its recall notice that if the vehicle alternator overheats and this results in an engine compartment fire, it "increases the risk of an accident, serious injury or death to vehicle occupants and other road users".

All owners of affected vehicles will be contacted by Kia Australia via mail and asked to attend their nearest dealership for free repairs.

A potentially improperly fitted alternator could lead to an engine fire.
A potentially improperly fitted alternator could lead to an engine fire.

The big eight-seat Kia Carnival has taken over the mantle of Australia's favourite people-mover outselling its nearest rival the Honda Odyssey by about four-to-one this year, and has filled the void left by the departure of the iconic Toyota Tarago.

Great value is what drives the Kia's popularity with a benchmark seven-year unlimited kilometre warranty backed by sharp and competitive pricing.

The Carnival is loved by large families for its ability to carry eight people and also its massive cargo area.
The Carnival is loved by large families for its ability to carry eight people and also its massive cargo area.

Families can get an eight seater for less than $50,000 drive-away.

Despite its large size and ability to carry up to eight people the Carnival is surprisingly easier to drive and is more comfortable than similar sized SUVs.

Safety recalls are increasingly common as cars become more complicated. Earlier this month Volvo was forced into an embarrassing recall for faulty seat belts - a device the brand invented in the 1950s.

Toyota has also recently been forced to recall popular hybrid models due to the potential loss of power that could lead to a life-threatening accident.

Originally published as Popular family car recalled for fire risk

More Stories

fire risk kia carnival motoring recall

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One new QLD virus case amid fears of cluster spreading

        Premium Content One new QLD virus case amid fears of cluster spreading

        News Queensland has recorded one new case of coronavirus amid fears a cluster in south Brisbane has not been controlled.

        $2.5bn blow: Businesses count brutal cost of COVID

        Premium Content $2.5bn blow: Businesses count brutal cost of COVID

        Business $2.5 billion has been wiped from 10 of Queensland’s highest-profile businesses

        Warwick kids soak up wisdom from Ash Barty’s dad

        Premium Content Warwick kids soak up wisdom from Ash Barty’s dad

        News Rising tennis pros were all ears as the father of a Grand Slam champion told them...