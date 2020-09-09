Menu
NEW STORE: The franchise is already advertising for staff.
Popular franchise set to open Warwick store

Tessa Flemming
9th Sep 2020 4:00 PM
POPULAR craft store Kaisercraft looks set to find its latest home in Warwick.

Positions for casual retail staff and a casual store manager for a Warwick store appeared on Seek this week and a Toowoomba staff member further confirmed that Warwick was set to receive a store.

However, media representatives declined to comment or confirm if Rose City Shoppingworld would be the location of an upcoming shop.

Kaisercraft store opened at Grand Central in 2019. Picture: Nev Madsen.

Based in Geelong Australia, Kaisercraft is a family-owned business with a rapidly growing retail presence.

The franchise returned to the Darling Downs district in 2019 when it opened in Toowoomba’s Grand Central, with eager shoppers lining up to have a look.

There are more than 45 Kaisercraft retail stores located throughout Australia, with the brand producing fashion-forward paper goods since the early 2000s.

