GREAT SIGHT: Queen Mary Falls is a popular weekend and holiday spot but will be closed off for the next few weeks. PHOTO: iStock
Environment

Popular Killarney hiking spot closed off

Tessa Flemming
10th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
KILLARNEY’S iconic Queen Mary Falls will undergo part of a $55,000 upgrade this week to improve safety.

A Department of Environment and Science spokesman said the funding would see infrastructure revamps, which have been ongoing in the Main Range, close down sections of the Queen Mary Falls circuit.

“The current closure to the lookouts and walking track are for routine maintenance work to maintain them in good condition and provide safe access for visitors,” he said.

“New seats will be installed at Waterfall and Cliff lookouts providing enhanced opportunities for visitors to enjoy beautiful views at their leisure.”

The temporary closures will last until Friday, November 20.

Closures include the western branch of the cliff circuit, Queen Mary Falls circuit walking track (picnic area west to Queen Mary Falls lookout junction) and Queen Mary Falls lookout.

It comes as national parks across the Southern Downs continue to be inundated with travellers looking for a nature hike across the scenic locale.

The hiking path was also one of the first to open from coronavirus restrictions in April this year, increasing tourism flow to the area.

