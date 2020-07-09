Popular markets make big comeback

WELCOMED RETURN: Artisans will have their first opportunity to sell their products this weekend with the return on the Markets in the Mountains.

A FIVE-MONTH hiatus of the Markets in the Mountains is set to end in style this weekend, with one of the largest events in its two-decade history.

The markets were called off after the outbreak of coronavirus in February, providing artisans plenty of time to stockpile products.

Market organiser Kasia Tatar said this Sunday’s market would be one of the largest in its 27-year history.

“For this market, we have 40 stallholders, and they’re a little bit more spaced out,” she said.

“It’s one of our bigger markets. We usually have around 30, that would be the average.

“I think everyone is keen to say hello to each other.”

The variety of stallholders, from glass makers to woollen products, is what keeps regular buyers coming back, according to Ms Tatar.

Markets in the Mountain organiser Kasia Tatar is eager to see the stall holders return after five months.

While the region is known for its talented creatives and unique markets, Ms Tatar said Markets in the Mountain’s philosophy had been maintained for 27 years.

“There’s lots of places, but we really focus on the stallholder. Making sure the person who you see is that one making what is for sale,” she said.

“They’ve either grown the produce or handmade the product.

“(Buyers) appreciate having something handmade and seeing that someone has done the whole process.

“I think that’s why we’ve been here for 27 years, because people appreciate that sort of thing.”

This Sunday’s market at the Stanthorpe Showgrounds will be one of the first major events in the region since virus restrictions lifted.

Ms Tatar said organisers were doing what they could to ensure the event would remain as COIVDSafe as possible.

“People have had three months to live with the restrictions that are expected at the moment,” she said.

“The biggest thing is if you’re not feeling well don’t come out. It might be the cold it might not, but if you’re not 100 per cent, stay at home.

“We’re lucky we have a large space and people will flow in one direction. There will also be social distancing markers on the ground.”

The Markets in the Mountains will start at 8am Sunday July 12 at the Stanthorpe Showgrounds.