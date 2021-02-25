Popular markets on the move after six years

SHE'LL BE APPLES: Co-op manger Bridget Ryan (left) was thrilled about the market’s move.

The beloved Season Feast Southern Downs markets are spicing things up as they move into bigger location and rebrand on the back of more people choosing local produce.

The markets have been held in the Farley St Piazza for six years, but now the team is moving to the Railway Precinct come March 5.

While the Piazza was a loved venue, co-op store manager Bridget Ryan said the markets were growing out of room there.

‘(Farley St) has a beautiful space with the mural and landscaping and it’s nice to be amongst the middle of town but we’ve outgrown that location,” Ms Ryan said.

“We needed a bit more space and it’s a nice area up there.

“We’re really looking forward to being in a new location with a community space like the railway.”

Not only offering patrons the nearby Artworks Cafe, undercover shopping and more parking, it would also allow growing stall vendors to spread out.

“Since Covid, we’ve had an increase in customers and stallholders so the new space is also for their comfort,” Ms Ryan said.

“It is fantastic to seeing more people supporting local, definitely.”

State Recovery Coordinator Ian Stewart and Cr Cameron Gow speak to Stanthorpe local and Seasonal Feast markets coordinator Bridget Ryan.

The team had also recently undergone a major rebranding from Seasonal Feast Southern Downs to Granite Belt Farmers Market.

Ms Ryan said she hoped the name change helped attract more visitors to the weekly markets.

“We found out it wasn’t really relevant because it didn’t say what we were,” she said.

“Granite Belt Farmers Market just gives more of an identifier and fresh look.”

The Granite Belt Farmers Market are held every Friday, 8am – 1pm.

Shoppers can now enter the new Railway Precinct venue via Davadi Street across from the IGA supermarket.

