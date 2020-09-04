Popular musician found after missing ordeal

FOUND: Granite Belt musician Jonathon Hibbins, who was reported missing yesterday, was found earlier today in bushland in Canungra.

AFTER more than a week without contacting his family and friends, Glen Aplin man Jonathon Hibbins has been found safe.

Mr Hibbins was officially reported missing yesterday, after growing concerns for his safety and wellbeing.

The 47-year-old was reportedly found in the Scenic Rim town of Canungra earlier this afternoon.

Jonathon’s mother Patty Moxham said she was relieved he had been found after an “awful” week.

“It’s been an ordeal; it highlights the kind of thing that happens with mental health,” Ms Moxham said.

“He managed to find his way to Canungra and apparently walked out of the bush today.

“He knocked on someone’s door and they rang the ambulance, and he’s on his way to hospital now.”

Jonathon Hibbins was found earlier today.

While this event was out of character for the popular musician, Ms Moxham said she hoped it highlighted the challenges of mental health struggles.

“We’re hoping he might get some medication now and maybe get back on track,” she said.

“Everyone keeps (mental health) under wraps and no one talks about it.”

There was an overwhelming outcry of support to help find Johnathon, according to Ms Moxham, who said her phone didn’t stop ringing last night.

“It went around like wildfire,” she said.

“We just didn’t know where he was, and it was like finding a needle in a haystack.”

Jonathon has been taken to a local hospital and is expected to be transferred to Toowoomba Hospital later today.

Ms Moxham said she was yet to speak with her son.

“We’re not sure what state he’s in because he’s been in the bush,” she said.

“He might be dehydrated.”

If you need help with issues related to mental health, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14.