Popular youth event canned in Warwick

Sonja Koremans | 29th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
HELD OFF: The forecast for wet weather has forced organisers to cancel Youth Week laser skirmish.
HELD OFF: The forecast for wet weather has forced organisers to cancel Youth Week laser skirmish.

ONE of the most popular event on the Southern Downs National Youth Week calendar has been cancelled with organisers issuing refunds to participants.

The forecast for wet weather on Thursday has forced organisers of the laser skirmish night at the Warwick Showgrounds to call off the event.

At least 50 entrants were expected to partake but Cyclone Debbie, which has hammered North Queensland, was expected to bring rain inland to Warwick later in the week.

Warwick Headspace manager Travis Maguire, who was one of the laser skirmish organisers, was forced to make the decision today to cancel the event.

"The decision had to be made by today due to logistics,” Mr Maguire said.

"We were disappointed to have to cancel the laser skirmish as it's always such popular event but it does look like rain is on its way and we couldn't wait any longer.”

The Youth Week celebration of people aged 12-25 runs for 10 days across Australia from March 31 to April 9, but Southern Downs Regional Council and community organisations have made this year's a three-week event from last Friday until to April 13.

The calendar includes rock climbing, art workshops, a youth expo, concert and many more indoor and outdoor activities across the region.

Mr Maguire said the council and organisers aimed to make all Youth Week activities affordable and accessible, and where possible, free of charge.

"This event is all about young people enjoying themselves and finding out about services and activities available to them in the area they may not have know about,” Mr Maguire said.

The headline event will be an expo to highlight youth services, followed by a concert featuring local bands the Fern Brothers and Chasing the Fence.

Southern Downs youth development officer Hailey Cosh-Rickard said the council strived to deliver a broad range of activities to young people. Youth Week was an extension of its commitment to that, she said "Council and its partners and have been proactive over the years in offering events and activities, many of which are specifically requested by young people in our region,” Ms Cosh-Rickard said.

"The challenge is how to get young people to take up these opportunities and participate.”

Mayor Tracy Dobie said Youth Week schedule offered something for young people of all ages.

The diary of Youth Week events and information can be found on the council's website. Refund information for the skirmish can be found at the Warwick Headspace facebook page.

