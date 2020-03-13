Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Christopher Tsompanoudis filmed and photographed up the skirts of his female co-workers on more than 50 occasions. Picture: John Gass
Christopher Tsompanoudis filmed and photographed up the skirts of his female co-workers on more than 50 occasions. Picture: John Gass
Crime

Porn-addicted engineer filmed up skirts of women

by Isabella Magee
13th Mar 2020 7:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A "PORN-ADDICTED" Brisbane engineer has pleaded guilty to secretly recording and photographing up the skirts of women more than 50 times.

Christopher Tsompanoudis, a mechanical design engineer, admitted to 51 counts of making observations or recordings in breach of privacy relating to 10 women.

Christopher Tsompanoudis claims his offending was “the consequence of addiction to adult pornography”. Picture: John Gass
Christopher Tsompanoudis claims his offending was “the consequence of addiction to adult pornography”. Picture: John Gass

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Trevor Perry told the Brisbane Magistrates Court that video footage obtained by police showed the women photographed by Tsompanoudis.

Defence Lawyer Ross Malcomson tendered two psychologists' reports on behalf of Tsompanoudis who he said had "depressive disorder" and whose offending was "the consequence of addiction to adult pornography".

"…(there is) a recognition that (sic) addiction was the gateway activity to the matters now before the court," Mr Malcomson said.

"It's open for me to (assume) there was a sexual motivation behind these offences," Magistrate Anthony Gett said.

A woman who Tsompanoudis preyed on and committed 21 offences against wrote in a victim impact statement that she was the victim of a "deliberate manipulation" by the man.

Tsompanoudis will be sentenced on May 12.

More Stories

Show More
court crime queensland upskirting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pandemic looms large over Warwick agricultural industry

        premium_icon Pandemic looms large over Warwick agricultural industry

        Rural COVID-19 is already disrupting operations of exporters such as John Dee, but new calculations predict greater challenges to come.

        SDRC RESPONDS: “Completely rejects” claims of bullying

        premium_icon SDRC RESPONDS: “Completely rejects” claims of bullying

        News ACCUSATIONS that workplace harassment led to the apparent suicide of a late...

        VOTE NOW: Warwick’s cutest dog

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Warwick’s cutest dog

        News FROM sombrero wearers to farm pups, Warwick sure does have some cute dogs, but...

        Spark of inspiration launches new brewery

        premium_icon Spark of inspiration launches new brewery

        News A Southern Downs family business is set to take beers back to a ‘country flavour’...