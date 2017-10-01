Porsches make tracks in Warwick

SMOOTH OPERATORS: The Queensland Porsche Club rolled into Warwick yesterday for the motorsport round 7 sprint at Morgan Park.

A FLEET of sleek vehicles took to Morgan Park Raceway yesterday to compete in round 7 of the Porsche Club Queensland sprints.

Forty-seven cars rode around the track, with entrants also being welcomed from the 86 Car Club and MX-5 Car Club.

Porsche Club Queensland motorsport director Kevin Vedelago said competitors had travelled from Brisbane to take part, as the Warwick track allowed drivers to enjoy a bit of variety throughout the series.

"The local guys do a wonderful job, we get no complaints,” he said.

"We're loving the new surface.”

Mr Vedelago said the drivers were all attempting to notch up one fast lap for competition points.

"It's not a race, we don't fight people into the corners,” he said.

Yesterday's event was incident-free, with many drivers setting new personal best records.

"We were so grateful it wasn't a stinking hot day because of the really good conditions many drivers were PBing (sic),” Mr Vedelago said.

The competition concluded with passenger rides and hot laps, which Mr Vedelago said allowed people to gain track experience.

The club visits Warwick for sprints twice every year and will be returning for their next round in June.