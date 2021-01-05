Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
POSITIVE TEST: Waste water in Warwick and Stanthorpe returned a positive result. Photo: File
POSITIVE TEST: Waste water in Warwick and Stanthorpe returned a positive result. Photo: File
News

Positive COVID-19 results in Warwick, Stanthorpe

Jessica Paul
5th Jan 2021 2:11 PM | Updated: 2:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

NEW traces of COVID-19 have been detected on the Southern Downs, with viral fragments of COVID-19 found in sewage at treatment plants in Warwick and Stanthorpe.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette young said the positive test results, collected on December 29 and 30 last year, were particularly concerning given the recent outbreaks in NSW and Victoria.

"A positive sewage result means that someone who has been infected was shedding the virus. Infected people can shed viral fragments and (that) can happen for several weeks after the person is no longer infectious," Dr Young said.

"While this doesn't necessarily mean we have new cases of COVID-19 in these communities, I am treating this with absolute caution given the emerging situation across several other states."

Dr Young urged the Warwick and Stanthorpe communities to get tested immediately if they showed any COVID-19 symptoms.

"Please, get tested. In particular, if you have been to Victoria or hot spots in NSW, please come forward and get tested regardless of whether or not you have symptoms.

"The community has rallied to get tested - we have performed over 20,000 tests in the past two days alone."

The positive result comes as Queensland records two new COVID-19 cases today, both acquired overseas and detected while in hotel quarantine.

Traces of the virus were also detected in Cairns and Loganholme.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Southern Downs artists secure slice of $4.2M funding

        Premium Content Southern Downs artists secure slice of $4.2M funding

        News Got a cracker project idea or looking for your next gig? Here’s how you can get in on the action!

        Everybody appearing at Warwick Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Warwick Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Warwick Magistrates Court

        LOOKING FORWARD: Leaders reveal hopes for 2021

        Premium Content LOOKING FORWARD: Leaders reveal hopes for 2021

        News Some of the Southern Downs’ biggest influencers share their plans to make this year...

        'Kill yourself': Man to cops who shook his energy drinks

        Premium Content 'Kill yourself': Man to cops who shook his energy drinks

        News The man sprayed Warwick police with an abusive tirade after they manhandled the...