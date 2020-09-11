Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Orion shopping centre in Springfield.
Orion shopping centre in Springfield.
News

Positive COVID case visited multiple shops in Orion

Lachlan Mcivor
11th Sep 2020 6:41 AM | Updated: 7:25 AM

QUEENSLAND Health has expanded its list of venues where confirmed COVID-19 cases have visited, including a number of shops at Orion shopping centre in Springfield.

A positive case was at the shopping centre on Wednesday, September 2 and arrived at 12.25pm.

A full list of places they visited include:

Big W (between 12.33-12.42pm)

City Beach (between 12.42-12.59pm)

Woolworths (between 1.02-1.13pm)

Stacks Discount Variety (between 1.14-1.19pm)

A positive case then visited Peter McMahon's Swim Factory in Orion from 4-4.30pm on the same day.

Anyone who has been to these locations at the times specified should monitor their health and if they develop any symptoms, no matter how mild, get tested and isolate until a test result has been returned.

A full list of contact tracing locations is available here.

Find a list of testing and fever clinics here.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

More Stories

coronavirus ipswich orion springfield queensland
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man wreaks havoc in boozed-up steam railway break-in

        Premium Content Man wreaks havoc in boozed-up steam railway break-in

        Crime The convicted Warwick drug trafficker also racked up a number of drug and driving charges.

        Stunning admission on Tom Hanks’ VIP treatment

        Premium Content Stunning admission on Tom Hanks’ VIP treatment

        Health Dr Young said funerals were extremely high risk for transmission

        GANGBUSTERS: Warwick real estate defies recession

        Premium Content GANGBUSTERS: Warwick real estate defies recession

        Property Demand for homes the biggest yet, with some predicting a price rise by the end of...

        The reason Warwick farmers are starting to smile

        Premium Content The reason Warwick farmers are starting to smile

        Rural The change has been a long time coming for the region’s agricultural industry.