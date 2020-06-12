Menu
FINDING FOREVER: Numbers of pets at the Warwick pound have dropped since the beginning of the pandemic.
Positive pound numbers linked to pandemic

Georgie Hewson
12th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
THE pandemic pet boom has kept pound numbers at a record low according to Southern Downs Regional Council local laws coordinator Ray Lambert.

Over the past few months Mr Lambert said escaped dogs were very hard to come by as owners stayed at home with their furry friends.

Enquiries for pets and rehoming cases had also increased.

“You can see that every month there’s slightly less animals coming in,” he said.

“I think it’s because (pet owners are) enjoying being able to take them for a walk, they’re home, they’ve got more time to spend with their pet and their pets aren’t getting out.”

But Mr Lambert said the likelihood of captured pets may increase when owners head back to work.

“A lot of dogs get into mischief when no one is home and they get a bit bored, they like company,” he said.

“I’m hoping that if people have problems with their fences they’ve had time to fix them.”

No animals were euthanised over the past two months and Mr Lambert said it was heartwarming to see more people coming to reunite with their pets.

“There’s no greater feeling you see a kid come in and they're looking for their dog and you get to give it back to them,” he said.

Mr Lambert said he’s hopeful the Southern Downs won’t see a surrender spike as owners return to work and the recession hits.

“I hope not,” he said.

”You go back five or six years ago it was a lot harder to rehome animals and it can break your heart.

“But it’s been great having the right people, to do the job they have to do, they need to have a passion for animals.”

Mr Lambert said the best way to ensure your friend makes it back home is to “microchip, microchip, microchip”.

