ON THE UP: Maranoa MP David Littleproud with Stanthorpe Netball Association President Natalie Vedelago in front of the now demolished old courts.
POSITIVE STEPS: Netball shoots into new year with hope

Tessa Flemming
21st Dec 2020 1:00 PM
NETBA LL: THE future of Stanthorpe netball has been secured as construction begins on new multipurpose courts, worth more than $150,000.

The Building Better Regions Fund grant works were a long time in the pipeline, according to Stanthorpe Netball Association president Natalie Vedelago.

“It was very exciting to see that it’s finally happening,” she said.

“The previous committee had plotted out the plans about four years ago and then last year we put our heads together to make some progress and that’s when we finally secured the grant.”

Prior to that, the association was playing on courts at Stanthorpe State High and St Joseph’s School, as the McGregor Park courts became “unsafe”.

“It was basically three grass courts with one bitumen court that was cracking and had grass growing through,” Vedelago said.

“Every other region has had a hard court and we never had a hard court, so we needed to do something to get them up to scratch.”

The courts are expected to be fully constructed by the start of the 2021 season.

It comes as Southern Downs Regional Council engages in discussions for a clubhouse after 40 years.

“Fingers crossed all will go well. We’ve gone from nothing much at all to this,” Vedelago said.

“It is good for the association to secure more members and give more of a positive approach to playing netball.

“For the wider community, we welcome the schools to use the facilities, and then down the track one of our ideas is to have an inter-district carnival, which brings people into the town and promotes the region.”

Member for Maranoa David Littleproud said the “top-notch” facilities would be a great addition to Stanthorpe.

“I’m pleased to see construction is well under way on the Stanthorpe Netball Association’s new multipurpose courts, which will bring a number benefits to the Stanthorpe community,” he said.

“Sport is the lifeblood of our regional communities in Maranoa, and this new top-notch facility will enhance community spirit and provide a space for the next generation of netballers to learn.”

