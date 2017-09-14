Positivity and hard work behind Warwick investment boost

FUTURE PROOF: Investment in Warwick has reportedly led to a boost in public and consumer confidence.

FUTURE PROOF: Investment in Warwick has reportedly led to a boost in public and consumer confidence. Izelle Behr

A RENEWED positivity and can-do attitude is being touted as the reason Warwick is enjoying a surge in local expansions as well as outside investment.

The Southern Downs Regional Council has sought out and attracted business to the region and Mayor Tracy Dobie said any successes came down to a change of mindset.

"I see it as happening off the back off a tremendous amount of work done by this council and a lot of positivity about the region,” Cr Dobie said.

"The entire attitude has changed and if more people are positive about the future of the region then this is what happens.

"But behind the scenes we've been working with state and federal governments and working with businesses who want to move here.”

Cr Dobie said there was excitement about the future.

"Have a look next time you're driving around and count how many tradies' utes and trailers there are getting around,” she said.

"The town is full of them and the hotels and motels are full of people who have come to Warwick to work because there is so much work on in Warwick right now.”

One developer who saw that positivity was UKL director Terry Seirlis.

"I know Warwick well being a motorsport enthusiast,” Mr Seirlis said.

"But I saw growing economic opportunity as well in more recent times.

"I think Warwick people have much to be positive about with regards to their future.”