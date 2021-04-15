Potential candidates jostling to take on George Christensen

The federal election could be more than a year away, but already some familiar faces are getting the jump on the competition for the seat of Dawson.

The Daily Mercury understands Shane Hamilton will likely throw his hat in the ring as Labor's candidate for Dawson after he failed to unseat Mirani MP Stephen Andrew at last year's state election.

But Mr Hamilton did produce promising results as a first-time candidate in the state election race.

He achieved more first preference votes than the incumbent with 32 per cent of the vote compared to 31.7 per cent.

Mr Andrew came out well ahead after preferences were distributed, but suffered a 0.4 per cent swing, decreasing his margin to 4.2 per cent.

Mr Hamilton declined to comment when asked about this federal government ambitions on Wednesday.

Shane Hamilton. Picture: supplied

The Mackay father of three has set up a Facebook page which describes him as a "Mackay region community advocate" and has used the page to criticise Dawson MP George Christensen in recent weeks.

His page has been used to promote an upcoming Dawson electorate social event for Labor.

A spokeswoman for Mr Christensen's office confirmed he had renominated to be the LNP candidate for Dawson.

A One Nation challenger for the seat of Dawson is rumoured to be Deb Lawson, who ran unsuccessfully for the seat of Whitsunday in last year's state election.

Deb Lawson at Mackay Northern Beaches State High School for State Election 2020. Picture: Tara Miko

Like Mr Hamilton, Ms Lawson also ran a strong campaign, managing to secure more first preference votes than former Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan.

But ultimately, the seat of Whitsunday became a two-horse race between LNP's Amanda Camm and Labor's Angie Kelly, with Ms Camm eventually declaring victory.

Ms Lawson did not respond to Daily Mercury's request for comment.

Australians could head to the polls for a federal election any time from August 2021 to May 2022, depending on when Prime Minister Scott Morrison calls it.

