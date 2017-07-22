Potters in a spin over soup night

FIRED UP: Ray Tainton created 413 bowls for the Hot Pots Soup Night.

HOT soup served in handmade bowls was in such high demand last year, the Warwick Potters Association had to rustle up every bowl they had on hand.

For this year's festival, they've made about 450 to ensure everyone enjoys the Hot Pots Soup Night.

One of the most popular events in the Jumpers and Jazz program, attendees can buy a bowl for $15, fill it with hot soup and enjoy smooth jazz tunes played by the Blue Violets.

Everyone has the opportunity to pick whichever bowl catches their eye.

"We've got quite a mix this year and it's up to the public to choose whatever they like,” Warwick Potters Association president Robert Cullen said.

"There's different colours, there's a few little faces and legs on some of them.”

Ray Tainton was responsible for creating the grand majority of the bowls, chalking up a total of 413.

Starting in February, Mr Tainton moulded the bowls from 25 blocks of clay and created more than 800 handles.

"I'm known for a distinctive style,” Mr Tainton said.

"I put a grove around the top to strengthen it.”

Unique colours will also be spotted in this year's creations.

"There are copper blood reds, which is very rare to get but I just happened to strike it,” Mr Tainton said.

The Hot Pots Soup Night will take place on Thursday, July 27 from 5-9pm at the Warwick Potters Gallery, 63 Horsman Rd, Warwick.