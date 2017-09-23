POWER 30: Warwick's most influential people

TOP 30: Warwick is full of movers and shakers who help the Rose City kick goals.

TOP 30: Warwick is full of movers and shakers who help the Rose City kick goals. Elyse Wurm

WARWICK is a city full of movers and shakers.

People who strongly believe in the potential of our region and are willing to do the hard yards to ensure our development moves in the right direction.

We've put together a list of some of those people who help ensure Warwick keeps kicking goals.

These people work both in the public eye and behind the scenes, creating opportunities in employment, community involvement and sport.

Most not only support Warwick through a single avenue, but give generously to many.

This list doesn't even touch the surface of the inspiring people living in the Rose City, a full list would fill the whole newspaper.

So check out the list and let us know what you think, because we want to uncover all the gems living in our city.

#30 Jim Samios

JIM Samios never went to school, but that didn't stop him becoming one of the most prominent business owners and community supporters in Warwick.

Now 83, Jim ran Belle Vue Cafe for 25 years and owned Samios Mini Mart, two mainstay businesses on Palmerin St.

He also found time to volunteer with the Lions Club and help establish the Warwick Community Training Centre.

He was awarded an Order of Australia Medal as well as the Lions Club International President's Award and and district Lion of the Year awards for his efforts.

The businesses may now be in the hands of his son, but every day people still wander out the back of his mini mart to have a cup of coffee and a chat.

Jim says politicians, police officers and other members of the public all like to pay him a visit.

NUMBER 30: Jim Samios. Jayden Brown

#29 Chris Cantwell

CHRIS Cantwell was more than a little shocked when we informed him of his place on our powerful list.

A nominee for the Condamine Sports Club Volunteer of the Year Awards this year, the contributions made by Mr Cantwell in the cricket community are far from small.

He held the position of Warwick Cricket Association secretary for the past six years, but stepped down this year to take on a more informal volunteer role.

The 39-year-old has also helped the club as a selector and team organiser, continuing to help wherever he can to organise events such as the popular Australia Day Cricket Carnival.

He played junior cricket for Warwick from under-10s and for the best part of 20 years he has played senior cricket for Wheatvale.

He played in 10 premierships and captained the team to victory on two of those occasions.

Volunteers such as Chris who have showed life-long dedication to the sport as well as get in there and help are vital role models for budding sports players as they exemplify what it means to display true sportsmanship.

NUMBER 29: Chris Cantwell. Glyn Rees

#28 Danny Lyons

FOR more than 30 years Danny Lyons has run top local shop Danny Lyons Sports on the main drag of Palmerin St in Warwick.

Buying the shop when he was just 21, Danny has expanded the store over the years to offer all things fitness, athletic gear and equipment to people in Warwick.

Sport is not only his industry but also his passion, being widely involved in our local clubs and committees.

Just to name a couple of accolades, he is a patron of the Warwick Cricket Committee and was re-elected senior vice-president of the Warwick Cowboys Rugby League Club last year.

He is positive about the development and encourages local businesses to move with the times.

Danny's enthusiasm for business and sport in the region has married two of the most important aspects of our region.

NUMBER 28: Danny Lyons. Carly Gillam

#27 David Kemp

DAVID Kemp is a well-known identity around the Warwick community.

Not only does he own B&K Motors on Albion St, David has also earned the position of member-based automotive industry co-operative Queensland director of Capricorn thanks to his 43 years in the industry.

The co-operative boasts 20,000 members and turns over about $1.54billion a year.

Road safety is high on the agenda for David, not only at his business but also in his community involvement.

He is a member of the Warwick District Road Safety Advisory Committee and also president-elect of the Warwick Rotary Sunrise Club.

David will go the extra mile to ensure we're all safe on the streets and is also doing a stellar job of connecting the Warwick automotive community to the rest of the state.

NUMBER 27: David Kemp. Jonno Colfs

#26 Linda Bunch

LINDA Bunch lives and breathes netball as the secretary of the Warwick Netball Association.

She won the Netball Queensland Volunteer of the Year award last year, a testament to her dedication to the sport and the value she adds to netball players in the community.

She is an Australian C-badge umpire and regularly running around the court herself, and is an enthusiastic campaigner for players of all levels to give the sport a go.

She has also been a regular contributor to the Daily News with her netball chat column.

When she isn't on the court, Mrs Bunch is helping out at the Albion Street Auto Centre, which she co-owns with husband Bruce.

As strong advocate for sport, Mrs Bunch not only inspires others to stay active but fosters a culture of generosity through her volunteer work, which is vital to the sustainability of sport in our city.

NUMBER 26: Linda Bunch. Gerard Walsh

#25 Gerard O'Leary

AS PRESIDENT of the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society, Gerard O'Leary heads up a committee in charge of Australia's most famous rodeo.

The former Clifton Shire councillor previously held the position of vice-president and was appointed to his new position unopposed in March.

A long-time hard worker, Mr O'Leary established is own business, CG Welding, as well as maintaining a family farm and volunteering countless hours at Downs Polo Club.

During his first official address as president in July, Mr O'Leary said he was eager to make this year's rodeo one of the best, and it's sure to draw a huge crowd.

A community-minded and forward-thinking president is just what the society needs to ensure one of Warwick's biggest claims to fame continues its dominance into the future.

NUMBER 25: Gerard O'Leary. Contributed

#24 John Kiss

JOHN Kiss is one of the longest serving and most highly respected doctors in the Warwick medical community.

Specialising in general practice and now working at Condamine Medical Centre, he has helped countless people in Warwick and surrounding communities back to health.

John is also a former president of the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society.

He stepped down from the role earlier this year after years of nurturing the Warwick Show community, overseeing the growth of Australia's most famous rodeo and helping to build the Gold Cup to the biggest campdrafting week in the nation.

Showing care and dedication to the wellbeing of our community and supporting one of our biggest tourism events makes John a worthy addition to the list.

NUMBER 24: John Kiss. Bubbles Barbierato

#23 Julia Keogh

WARWICK Chamber of Commerce president Julia Keogh is a tremendous advocate for businesses in the Rose City.

She boasts a wealth of business experience through holding senior positions in the community services sector as well as running her own commercial cleaning business.

A co-founder of the Community Network of Warwick and member of Women of Warwick, Ms Keogh always has an ear to the ground around town.

Now working as the community connections co-ordinator at Condamine Medical Centre and a support facilitator for Partners in Recovery, she is passionate about assisting vulnerable members of the community.

Ms Keogh saw the Warwick Chamber through an image change earlier this year with a new logo and website, when membership numbers were on the rise.

Bringing together the business community to create a united vision for the future will help ensure Warwick enterprises continue to grow from strength to strength.

NUMBER 23: Julia Keogh. Jayden Brown

#22 Anita Bolton

IT DOESN'T really get more important than health and wellbeing when it comes to the future of our city.

As the Director of Nursing and facility manager at Warwick Hospital, Anita Bolton is overseeing one of Warwick's key facilities.

When she was appointed to the position two years ago, Anita brought her vast experience after managing three aged care facilities.

Aside from a few post-graduate diplomas, she is also currently studying a masters degree in health administration.

Anita has big plans for the next two years at the hospital, including a desire to work with the community to re-establish the hospital auxiliary.

Her fresh pair of eyes and desire for continual improvement are sure to stand the hospital in good stead as Warwick resources will need to evolve to meet increasing demand as the city expands.

NUMBER 22: Anita Bolton. Jonno Colfs

#21 John Barnes

JOHN "Mytt” Barnes owns one of Queensland's leading thoroughbred properties, Canning Downs.

Known as the birthplace of Warwick and top shearer Jackie Howe, Canning Downs lies a short drive from Warwick and has a long history of producing top-of-the-line racehorses.

Mytt splits his time between Melbourne and the stud, but is also known as one of the leaders in historic restoration in our region.

He completed extensive work on the heritage-listed stud stables in 2002 using his own time and funds. A legal appeal was also launched by John Barnes in 2010 to save half of Plumb's Chambers on Fitzroy St from demolition.

Showing support for the community through sponsorship of major events such as the Warwick Rodeo, Mytt invests extensively in preserving the rich history of Warwick.

John Barnes has been named in Warwick's 30 most powerful and influential list for 2017. Deanna Millard

#20 Basil Nolan

APPOINTED as the president of the Thoroughbred Breeders Queensland Association in 2014, Basil Nolan was a worthy choice after being part of the group since 1969.

He has an impressive resume of involvement in the breeding industry.

He served on the board of the Queensland Principal Club for three years and was delegate to the Australian Bloodhorse Breeders for 11 years.

Back home in Warwick, Mr Nolan works on the family stud, Raheen, which his parents established in the Rose City in 1957.

To be lucky enough to have a Warwick local sitting in the top seat in such a prestigious organisation is extremely valuable, as it will ensure the needs of the region are thoroughly represented in discussions about the future of breeders.

NUMBER 20: Basil Nolan. File

#19 Dr Lynton Hudson

AS THE co-owner of Condamine Medical Centre, Dr Lynton Hudson is one of Warwick's longest serving doctors and a trusted face when illness arises.

Dr Hudson has obtained additional qualifications in obstetrics, paediatrics, anaesthetics and acupuncture, making him a true asset to the Warwick medical community.

A member of the Clinical Care Standards Advisory Committee,

Dr Hudson stays abreast of developments in the medical profession to offer patients in Warwick the highest level of care.

He spoke openly at a community forum in 2015 about the need for collaboration between public and private medical providers to achieve optimal health in the Southern Downs.

His advocacy and passion for healthcare is what the region needs to thrive into the future.

NUMBER 19: Dr Lynton Hudson. Georja Ryan

#18 Johnno Felton

HESITATION isn't a word in Johnno Felton's vocabulary. If something needs to be done he's the man who will run around town to make it happen.

As chairman of the Warwick Community Anzac Memorial Committee he has been campaigning tirelessly this year to raise funds for a new dais and memorial walls to be placed in Leslie Park.

He was the driving force behind two fundraising events, the Battle of Baghdad and RSL dinner, with another planned next month to help secure funding for the proposed new fixture.

Also a Vietnam veteran, Mr Felton was the founding president of the Veterans Support and Advocacy Service Australia Warwick branch and founding member of the Warwick Warrior Woodcutters, and is a co-director of the Southern Downs Suicide Prevention group.

NUMBER 18: Johnno Felton. Contributed

#17 Darren Tamblyn

WARWICK Criminal Investigation Branch detective sergeant Darren Tamblyn is tackling rural crime and keeping the streets of the Rose City safe.

He has played an integral role in investigating drug, theft and even murder cases in the community.

One case in 2013 saw him take part in the "biggest drug sting in a decade”.

A large amount of marijuana and amphetamines were prevented from being released on to the streets, with Sgt Tamblyn stating the team had stopped a major marijuana distribution operation in Warwick.

This year he has been working with the CIB to combat on-farm theft, an issue that has been rife in the region.

A down-to-earth guy who is always willing to give his time to help others, Sgt Tamblyn is the kind of man we want protecting us from harm.

NUMBER 17: Darren Tamblyn Michael Cormack

#16 Paul Munson

OWNER of Darling Downs Insurance Brokers Paul Munson has called Warwick home since 1982 and is well known as the Rose City's biggest monarchist.

Paul is president of the Royal Society of St George - Australia and believes as a crowned republic Australia has the best of both worlds.

In 2011, he was lucky enough to personally dine with Her Majesty the Queen of England and the Duke of Edinburgh.

He even expressed his love of England by building a fully operational English pub underneath his house.

The Royal Society of St George, Masonic Lodge, and friends from around town use his impressive drinking hole as a meeting space.

Born and bred in Stanthorpe and now a long-time resident of Warwick, Paul is a fine personality to call our own.

NUMBER 16: Paul Munson. Emma Channon

#15 Lewis von Stieglitz

AS CEO of Warwick Credit Union, Lewis von Stieglitz is a powerful force in the Rose City's business community.

Appointed to the position seven years ago, he has over 20 years of finance experience to ensure our funds are safe but his influence extends far beyond individual bank accounts.

Major events such as Jumpers and Jazz in July benefit greatly from sponsorship from Warwick Credit Union.

It's rare to attend a local event where Lewis is not in attendance.

Through his leadership, Lewis utilises his position to reinvest in the community, which is vital for our sustainability going forwards.

Lewis moved to the Southern Downs about 10 years ago and strongly believes the region is well on the way to becoming a substantial regional hub.

NUMBER 15: Lewis Von Stieglitz. Sean Teuma

#14 Gary Hayes

FORMER Warwick Shire councillor and career surveyor Gary Hayes has lived in the Rose City for 22 years and is passionate about sharing its assets with people from far and wide.

Assuming a position on the Economic Development Advisory Committee for the Southern Downs Regional Council, Gary has been a long-term advocate for development.

He has campaigned strongly for the inland railway line to run through Warwick for over 20 years and was a key player in a recent bid to the Federal Government to make this dream a reality.

He has been heartened by the sight of more visitors in the Southern Downs, believing their enthusiasm benefits our community.

Strong ideas and the drive to put them into action make Gary the ideal person to move our region towards a promising future.

NUMBER 14: Gary Hayes. Jonno Colfs

#13 Graham Buchner

UNDER the January sun on Australia Day this year, Graham Buchner received the well-deserved Citizen of the Year Award.

It's not difficult to see why he was selected, with his unwavering community contributions and lengthy involvement in business as the owner of Warwick Freighters and Ag Services.

A well-respected man about town, Graham is also the founder of the Warwick Cleanup Group, a mission he began to ensure every first impression of Warwick is a good one.

At the height of the group's activity they were cleaning 62km of roadway.

His proactive attitude is widely admired throughout the Rose City and his plans to continue cleaning our streets will hopefully encourage others to think twice about what they can do to keep Warwick looking sharp.

NUMBER 13: Graham Buchner. Molly Glassey

#12 James McGrath

QUEENSLAND Senator James McGrath made a tree-change to Warwick about a year ago.

As the Assistant Minister to Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, he holds great clout within the halls of parliament.

James is a known supporter of lower taxes and smaller government, as well as boasting a love of democracy and freedom.

After working as a solicitor for three years, James turned to politics and secured his first position in 2001.

Since then he has held a number of roles, including the Deputy Federal Director of the Liberal Party of Australia.

He was sworn in as a senator in 2014.

By living amongst the people he represents, James will be able to remain in touch with the issues that matter to us most and has direct access to the Prime Minister's ear to ensure they are heard.

NUMBER 12: Liberal Party Senator James McGrath. ALAN PORRITT-AAP

#11 Fr Franco Filipetto

APPOINTED to St Mary's Catholic Church in 2011, Father Franco Filipetto already had a strong connection to the Southern Downs having grown up in Stanthorpe.

Father Franco spent two years studying in Rome, travelled to Brazil on a volunteer mission and has served in parishes in Roma, Toowoomba, Texas, Brisbane and Oakey.

Carrying out restoration work at the historic church after a fire blazed through St Mary's has sparked his interest in researching historical religious buildings in recent years.

Father Franco said the church was facing some new challenges, in particular forging connections with the younger generation.

Recently starting a youth group at St Mary's, which is drawing about 15-20 people in Year 6 and up, he is helping young people in our community to discuss their religious beliefs.

NUMBER 11: Father Franco Filipetto. Jonno Colfs

#10 Joy Craig

YOUNG minds in Warwick are placed in the capable hands of Joy Craig, the principal of Warwick State High School, our city's largest school.

Though she's a newcomer, she's quickly become a key leader in the community.

Becoming principal last year, Joy was given the vital responsibility of overseeing the education of more than 800 young adults.

She's not afraid to put herself in the students' shoes and give things a go, taking part in the school cross-country earlier this year alongside the under-16 runners.

Riding her horse 160km a day is another indication she's not afraid to do a few hard yards.

Having a relatable, dedicated teacher helping to guide students towards becoming valuable members of the community is key to ensuring Warwick will be in safe hands with the next generation.

NUMBER 10: Joy Craig. Jonno Colfs

#9 Wickham Group

GRAHAM and Donna Keogh, Darren and Lynelle Eather, and Haydn and Kerri Lamb are the leadership at top local employer Wickham Group.

Branching out from a family farming partnership started by the ladies' father and uncle, Peter and Angus respectively, the business has grown into a multi-dimensional business with both transport and farming divisions.

All the family members assume hands-on management roles within the company, which now employees over 300 people between North Queensland and Victoria.

The team supports numerous local shows, the rodeo and campdrafting in both Warwick and Killarney, as well as donating cattle supply transport and hire for different events.

Aside from their business support, the whole family are also involved in community initiatives.

With the next generation of the family now starting to assume roles within the business, it's looking like this group of hard workers is set to continue as one of the most valuable in our region.

NUMBER 9: Haydn and Kerri Lamb from the Wickham Group. John Towells

#8 Karina Devine

WARWICK Art Gallery director Karina Devine has called art her "all-encompassing passion”.

Art in any form, including sculpture, painting and photography brings a smile to her face, but working directly with art was not her first full-time career.

Karina worked as a teacher in western Queensland for 16 years, but was looking for a new challenge and opportunity to express her artistic tendencies so she moved to Warwick in 2006.

She has worked tirelessly to bring unique exhibits to the gallery as well as being an integral member of the Jumpers and Jazz in July organising committee.

Karina provides the people of Warwick with a platform to display their creativity as well as engage with new ideas, not to mention moulding the gallery into a huge tourism asset that shares our best work with visitors.

NUMBER 8: Karina Devine. Sophie Lester

#7 Jason Gard

ROSE City Shoppingworld centre manager Jason Gard is at the helm of Warwick's major shopping precinct during a $40 million redevelopment project set to create more than 80 new jobs.

Mr Gard moved from Dubbo to Warwick about eight years ago with his wife and two kids, eager to take on a role closer to family in Brisbane.

Starting his career as a tradesman, he moved his way up to become a service manager and has now worked in centre management for about 20 years.

Outside the shopping centre, Mr Gard is the vice-chairman of the Warwick Art Gallery and held the vice-presidency of the Warwick Chamber of Commerce for four years, of which he is still a member.

Local army cadets also have the pleasure of his guidance as he holds the officer-in-command role of the 17ACU cadet unit.

Jason strongly believes in the Australian army values imparted through the cadet program, as he plays an integral role in assisting young people to grow into great citizens.

Supporting both the business community and next generation of Warwick citizens demonstrates Jason's all-round care for helping Warwick continue to develop into the best city it can be.

NUMBER 7: Jason Gard. Lisa Hemmings / Warwick Daily Ne

#6 Greg Carey

CAREY Bros Meats has been a staple Rose City company since the Second World War and thanks to dedicated descendant and now owner, Greg Carey, the family business is still going strong.

The business has long been a supporter of local events such as the Warwick prime cattle and lamb carcase competitions.

A volunteer since 1978, Greg was also honoured as the Condamine Sports Club Volunteer of the Year for his work with the Warwick Cowboys Rugby League Football Club.

Greg is a life member of Warwick Little Athletics as well as numerous rugby league clubs including Collegians, Warwick and District and the Cowboys.

He is also a patron of St Mark's Anglican Church.

Generosity can be found in spades with Greg, a well-respected and selfless giver in our community.

NUMBER 6: Greg Carey. Deanna Millard

#5 James Lister

SINCE joining the Australian National Party at age 16, James Lister has fostered a strong interest and passion for politics.

The LNP's Southern Downs candidate for the next state election, Mr Lister said he wants to fight for the things that make the region great, such as agriculture, tourism and small business.

Seventeen years in the air force was brought to a close for Mr Lister when he heard current Member Lawrence Springborg would be retiring.

After working his way up to squadron leader and earning both the active service and Afghanistan medals, he decided to place his focus back on politics.

Mr Lister has been working seven-days-a-week to speak to as many people in the community as possible, demonstrating a commitment to representing our views should he be elected.

NUMBER 5: James Lister. Kim Micke

#4 Bob Hart

BOB Hart moved to Warwick in 1947 at the age of 22 and for the past 70 years has been at the helm of the region's largest employer, John Dee.

Starting with just 10 employees, the company employs over 600 people.

Another 150 will soon be added after $4.97 million of funding was secured for a new regional cold storage facility at the abattoir through the Building Better Regions Fund.

Mr Hart served in the navy during the Second World War and never married, but always emphasised the importance of family in running what is now Australia's oldest single-family owned meat processor.

The dedicated businessman was recently recognised at the Business Excellence Award at Warwick Town Hall with the Business Platinum Award.

Mr Hart was honoured with the Business Platinum Award for his service to the community, an accolade that exemplifies his importance to sustainable employment in our region.

NUMBER 4: Bob Hart. Sophie Lester

#3 Fraser Family

COUPLES Les and Robyn, Ross and Donna, and Peter and Jo Fraser make up the powerhouse that is the Fraser family.

Brothers Les, Ross and Peter own and operate family business Frasers Livestock Transport, which travels eight million kilometres each year.

But the Frasers' allegiance to Warwick extends far from their business.

Les is known as "Mr Polocrosse” and is the president of Warwick Polocrosse Club.

He was a driving force behind Warwick securing the first ever Polocrosse World Cup in 2003 and the Rose City will again be honoured as hosts of the Cup in 2019.

Robyn Fraser is treasure of the polocrosse club but also owns Classic Dimensions, a mainstay business on Palmerin St.

Ross was honoured with the Order of Australia Medal in 2009 and was made a life member of the Australian Livestock Transporters Association in 2007, while Donna is chair of the Glengallan Homestead Trust.

Donna Fraser is committed to honouring the history of our region through her role as chair of the Glengallan Homestead Trust.

Peter, alongside his brother Les, played polocrosse for Australia, and Jo has a long history in horse sports.

The Frasers are well regarded for their heavy involvement in our community as well as creating job opportunities through their business and they are not looking like slowing down any time soon.

NUMBER 3: Les and Robyn Fraser from the Fraser family. Deanna Millard

#2 Tracy Dobie

SOUTHERN Downs mayor Tracy Dobie was raised in Warwick and has said the Rose City will always be home.

Elected as the leader of our council in 2016, ousting former Mayor Peter Blundell, Cr Dobie has spent the past 18 months heading up a council that has sent the budget into surplus and will create 420 jobs in the region over the next couple of years.

Before taking office, Cr Dobie spent 22 years in the army reaching the rank of lieutenant colonel.

She is also no stranger to working the land, she also owned an MSA accredited beef cattle property in South Australia before moving home to Warwick.

Cr Dobie does not shy away from a hearty discussion about future development and has been steadfast in her belief that tough decisions sometimes must be made to move the region forwards.

NUMBER 2: Southern Downs mayor Tracy Dobie. Liana Turner

#1 David Littleproud

FEDERAL Member for Maranoa David Littleproud calls Warwick home and has recently boosted his presence in the city by opening a new office on Palmerin St.

When opening the new office, Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce called the establishment Warwick's "door to Canberra” and said Mr Littleproud was part of the party's succession plan.

Mr Littleproud notched up his first year in office in July.

The Maranoa MP said he was proud to have delivered "unprecedented spending” during his time in the seat.

This included spending $1.7 billion on road infrastructure and Southern Downs aged care.

Mr Littleproud also revelled in another big win in July when the announcement was made that John Dee in Warwick would receive $4.97million as part of the Building Better Regions Fund.

Being able to call such a bright star in the Australian political landscape one of our own is far from insignificant, as Mr Littleproud offers the people of Warwick the chance to be heard by the leaders of our nation and has proven he is willing to fight for the needs of our region.

NUMBER 1: Member for Maranoa David Littleproud tops the Power 30 list. Tobi Loftus

What do you think about this list? Let us know who you would add!