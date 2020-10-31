‘Power of people’: Noosa remains independent

Noosa MP Sandy Bolton and her partner Ian 'Shoey' Schuback at election day celebrations.

Noosa MP Sandy Bolton and her partner Ian 'Shoey' Schuback at election day celebrations. Matt Collins

Sandy Bolton held back tears as she used her victory speech to say the election was never about winning for her.

Surrounded by a sea of teal at the Noosa Pirates Leagues Club, the independent Noosa MP declared victory on Saturday night.

In a touching speech, an emotional Ms Bolton thanked her large team of volunteers which she called "her family."

"This journey was never about winning, because that's not what I'm about," she said.

"It's about taking forward a message about the power of people, good people."

At the last count, Ms Bolton had nearly 45 per cent of the first preference votes, followed by LNP candidate James Blevin with nearly 26 per cent.

Labor candidate Mark Denham came in third with 15 per cent of the votes.

Mr Blevin was happy with his campaign and had no regrets.

The 31-year-old candidate said he could now focus on getting back to his role as an accountant and the next life chapter as a soon-to-be dad.

"I have been on three months unpaid leave so I need to get back to work and make some money," he said.

It was a noisy affair at the Noosa Pirates Leagues Club where Ms Bolton gathered with her supporters, dressed in teal-coloured T-shirts, to watch the election results come in.

The large crowd only turned rowdier when bad weather cut off power to the building.

Noteworthy supporters in the crowd included former Noosa and Sunshine Coast mayor Bob Abbot and Noosa councillor Joe Jurisevic, also dressed in teal t-shirt.