POWER OUT: Southern Downs homes without power

A LARGE area south of Warwick has been affected by power outages since yesterday evening.
Homes in the Wildash, Elbow Valley and Murray's Bridge areas have been affected and the Ergon Energy website has informed customers that work on the faults is currently unable to continue.
Ergon reports the loss of supply is due to damage requiring emergency repairs. Fault finding is currently in process.
Dozens of customers are currently affected in Derreen Rd, Wildash School Rd, Curtain Ave, Craikes Rd, Bellinghams Rd, Cullendore Rd, Wickhams Rd and Watts Rd.