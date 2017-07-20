POWER OUT: Southern Downs homes without power

POWER OUTAGE: Parts of Airlie Beach and Cannonvale experienced a brief blackout this afternoon cause by the malfunction of a high voltage piece of equipment at the Cannonvale sub-station. Photo APN Australian Regional Media. Photo contributed.

A LARGE area south of Warwick has been affected by power outages since yesterday evening.

Homes in the Wildash, Elbow Valley and Murray's Bridge areas have been affected and the Ergon Energy website has informed customers that work on the faults is currently unable to continue.

Ergon reports the loss of supply is due to damage requiring emergency repairs. Fault finding is currently in process.

Dozens of customers are currently affected in Derreen Rd, Wildash School Rd, Curtain Ave, Craikes Rd, Bellinghams Rd, Cullendore Rd, Wickhams Rd and Watts Rd.