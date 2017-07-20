Power outages affect large region near Warwick

POWER CUT: A large area to the south and east of Warwick has been affected by power outages since Wednesday evening.

Customers in the Wildash, Elbow Valley, Tannymorel, Junabee and Murray's Bridge areas were affected and almost 24 hrs later crews were still working to fix the fault.

Ergon's Corporate Communications manager Rod Rehbein said there were a number of faults which made the work more difficult.

"The faults started at about 8.30pm on Wednesday,” he said.

"At the peak, 378 customers in the region were without power.

"Crews worked to restore power to various areas after finding an initial fault.

"When they stopped work due to fatigue management regulations, there were still over 50 customers still without power.”

Mr Rehbein said crews found downed lines in the area and repaired the initial fault.

"When power wasn't restored entirely a second fault was discovered,” he said.

"Ergon crews have been working today to find this second fault and restore power to the remaining customers.”

Mr Rehbein said crews had certain limitations on the amount of hours they could work in a shift.

"They must have exhausted those hours and a decision was made to stop work on Wednesday night,” he said. "Crews got back to rectifying the situation at 7.30am Thursday but as of 4pm had not yet found a solution.”

At the time of going to print dozens of customers were still affected in Derreen Rd, Wildash School Rd, Curtain Ave, Craikes Rd, Bellinghams Rd, Cullendore Rd, Wickhams Rd and Watts Rd.