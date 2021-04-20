Power pact: Is this three-headed monster the meanest of all?

Port Adelaide's dual Rising Star nominee Mitch Georgiades believes the Power's version of the three-headed monster forward line has shown it can work together.

A week after Adelaide's Lachie Sholl became the 12th player, and first in nearly three years, to have a second rising star nomination in two years - Georgiades joined him in the club after a fine game for the Power against Carlton at the MCG.

"It's very nice to have that, it shows a little bit that your hard work is paying off," Georgiades told The Advertiser.

The exciting young key forward finished with three goals, 15 disposals and five marks to earn his second nomination.

But it also showed what a potent attack of talls Charlie Dixon, Todd Marshall and Georgiades can be for the Power this year.

The unbeaten Western Bulldogs and West Coast Eagles have had their three-headed monster forward lines already making impacts on games in 2021.

Against Carlton in the Power's impressive win, Dixon had two goals, 13 disposals and seven marks while Marshall finished with 19 possessions and a goal.

"Yeah us three tall forwards between Charlie, Todd and myself worked really well that night," Georgiades said.

"It's something that we've been working a lot on to make it work for the team and for all of us to perform and make an impact and work together was really good to see.

"It's something that we have been working on and to test it out and see it working whether it is Charlie taking his massive marks or Todd being able to get up the ground and provide another option it is really taking the load of all of us so we can work together and utilise that."

The three tall forwards had played together this season prior to the win over the Blues, but that was alongside the dual ruck combo of Scott Lycett and Peter Ladhams.

Georgiades looks to clear as Liam Jones bears down on him during the second quarter. Picture: Michael Klein

With Ladhams dropped to the SANFL, it was up to the key forwards to help out Lycett and Georgiades said they adapted well.

"Personally it doesn't really affect me because I don't go into the ruck so I'm happy but Charlie and Toddy they managed it really well and gave us another option," he said.

The 19-year-old played seven games in his debut season for the Power in 2020, but didn't feature in the AFL side after Round 13.

He said an emphasis on his defensive work and goalkicking - even though Hawthorn legend Jason Dunstall said he had a "simple routine that is technically perfect" - had been his focus to play more games in 2021.

"It is something I have had problems in the past where I have struggled kicking straight at goals in particular so I went away over the last couple of years and especially over this pre-season to make sure when I do get those shots on goals I am making the most of it," he said.

"That was something I've always made a big emphasis on, that my routine is very constant and everything I do I back myself 100 per cent on.

"So as soon as I go into my set shot process I know what I need to do and hopefully more often than not it results in a good outcome."

Battered Power stars racing clock for Anzac Day

Port Adelaide is hopeful Dan Houston can play against St Kilda on Anzac Day after he was cleared of any damage to his shoulder.

And Hamish Hartlett is expected to be right for the clash against the struggling Saints despite a severe corkie.

Houston was substituted out of the Power's impressive win over Carlton at the MCG on Saturday night in the second quarter after hurting his shoulder.

But scans have revealed the classy defender and occasional midfielder has not suffered any structural damage to the shoulder and while he is still in a sling Power forward's coach Nathan Bassett said he could play against the Saints.

"Dan had scans yesterday and they were positive, there was no real damage in there so he will be a test for this week," he said.

"He got hit hard and is a bit sore but he's a chance to play this week."

Hartlett had to play much of the second half as a deep forward because of the corkie, but has pulled up well from the knock.

"Hamish is similar to Connor (Rozee) last week, a significant corkie that he could kind of play on in a way," Bassett said.

"He tried, I think we all got amused by that kick out the back and he had to chase it

but I think the guys managed it pretty well.

"He should be fine."

Bassett said he was impressed how tall trio Charlie Dixon, Todd Marshall and Mitch Georgiades all fared for the first time this season without a second ruck in the line-up.

Hamish Hartlett is crunched in a huge contest. Picture: Michael Klein

Georgiades kicked three goals, Dixon two and Marshall one to go with 19 possessions and nine marks.

"I think they have great potential," Bassett said.

"George has only played 11 games, Todd I think played as good a game as he has played for the club and Charlie's contest and hunt was outstanding early.

"It's good as a start, I think we can keep building on what those guys do."

Dixon's two goals and seven marks came after a couple of quiet games for the All-Australian forward.

"I thought he was much better, I thought he had been a little bit down over the past couple of weeks," Bassett said.

"Players just have their good moments and not so good moments, he is a very good footballer and had a couple of weeks where he was below his best.

"But I think he went back to staying in the contest a bit longer, hunting on the ground and he protected his space in the marking contest so very happy with Charlie."

Sam Powell-Pepper will have to spend another week in the SANFL before he can push for a return for the AFL line-up after spending a month away from the club to focus on his wellbeing.

While after a 41-touch game at state league level Tom Rockliff may have to rely on an injury to get back into the AFL side.

Originally published as Power pact: Is this three-headed monster the meanest of all?