Power restored to homes after three-hour blackout

A BLACKOUT in Warwick last night saw 3738 residents without power for almost three hours.

Power went off around the city at 7.55pm, affecting residents around the region including in Warwick, Pratten, Rosenthal and Wheatvale.

A spokesman from Ergon Energy confirmed the outage was storm-related, as a lightening arrestor blew and required repair.

Power was restored to the region after about three hours at 10.46pm.

Warwick fortunately was not left too worse for wear after the storm, with only one call out to the SES for the evening.

A spokesman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said a crew was called to a residence on Fitzroy St to repair a leaking roof.

The leak was plugged by the crew and the owners of the property will now investigate a long-term repair solution.