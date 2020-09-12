POWER UP: Innovative women’s group ready to launch

EMPOWERED WOMEN: Granite Belt Drought Assist founder Glenda Riley said the Ladies’ Shed would give women a chance to catch-up and learning basic life skills.

DETERMINED to remain independent, a new Ladies’ Shed is set to open on the Granite Belt, looking to empower women and teach basic life skills.

The group, yet to be formally named, will cover skills such as changing a tyre, cooking on a budget and restoring furniture.

Founder Glenda Riley said the group was inspired by a Granite Belt Drought Assist volunteer after her husband passed away.

“We were talking with some of the other ladies around town and they all though it was a good idea, so we are going to run with it,” Ms Riley said.

“It’s still in the planning stages but we’re going to do it more like a workshop style.”

The accessibility of industry specialists or family friends has allowed some skills to be forgotten, according to Ms Riley.

“It’s just these little basic skills that have been too easy to outsource when you can do it yourself,” she said.

“With the way things are and everyone’s budget being tighter they need to learn to do it on their own.”

A location for the Ladies’ Shed is yet to be decided and it is expected the group will meet weekly, unless working on larger projects.

Ms Riley said while learning basic life skills was important, the group would give members of the community a chance to catch-up in an informal setting.

“It’s an excuse to have some social time; it gives them a reason to make new friends and catch-up with old friends,” she said.

“It is going to be exciting and gives us scope to do a lot more around the community which is what we are looking forward to.

“There’s a lot of scope there from a practical point of view (on what can be done) but underpinning it is the social and care point of view.”

