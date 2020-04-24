Powerhouse duo awarded life membership

LIFE MEMBERS: Robyn and Les Fraser were honoured with life membership to the Polocrosse Association of Australia after their dedication to the sport.

LIFE MEMBERS: Robyn and Les Fraser were honoured with life membership to the Polocrosse Association of Australia after their dedication to the sport.

POLOCROSSE: Powerhouses of the local and national polocrosse community, Les and Robyn Fraser, have been recognised with life membership to the Polocrosse Association of Australia this week.

The announcement was made at the association’s annual general meeting via Zoom and was one neither expected.

“It was really very much appreciated,” Les said.

“I had no idea, it was a complete surprise to both myself and Robyn.

“In particular from Robyn’s point of view, because she’s never played, only ever supported my role in the game and associations that I’ve been involved with.”

With just 10 other life members of the association, Les and Robyn join an illustrious group at the highest level.

Les is the longest-playing member in the association, kicking off his career in 1961.

As the president of the Warwick club, he said the achievement was recognition for years of hard work.

“We’ve been very fortunate that we’ve had a long line of presidents that have been at the helm since it started,” he said.

“I’ve been involved since 1961 and I’ve had a fair bit to do with all of our presidents.

“They’ve all been moving in the one direction, to create a facility here that can be used by generations to come.”

Despite coronavirus restrictions bringing the game to a halt, the club is still working towards having a partial season when they can.

“The goal is to keep taking the game forward,” he said.

“We’re going to struggle, as all sports will after this situation, we just have to think positive and start our game when the restrictions are lifted.

“We’ve got to take some action to kickstart our sport to the best of our ability in the time we have left.”

Having already experienced the highs of the game, Les said there were no plans of slowing down in the near future for him or Robyn.

“Our aim is to continue to support the sport at local, state and national level,” he said.

“We want to be known as the polocrosse capital of the world and to continue to develop the facility.

“I still play and I’ll continue to do that while I’m capable and have access to good horses. Most of the time you’re only as good as the horse you ride.”