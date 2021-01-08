Prankster with heart of gold gives $60k away

Social media star from the Tweed, Willem Powerfish, gave more than $60,000 to charity in the region in 2020.

Tweed's iconic social media star the 'Powerfish' has given more than $60,000 to his community across the past 12 months.

Willem Ungermann is notorious for filming outrageous pranks on fishermen, usually involving whole chicken carcasses, calling his followers 'ya dogs' and wearing skin-tight lyrca while riding a giant blow-up flathead fish pool toy.

The Tweed local of 15 years, known as Willem Powerfish, has accumulated more than 380,000 followers on Instagram, 221,000 on Facebook and 165,000 YouTube subscribers since he started his videos about two years ago.

He also sells merchandise with his logo.

Taking a break throughout the year from terrorising local fishermen and surfers, the Powerfish made a series of videos of donating large amounts of cash and good to those in need.

Armed with $5000 cash, social media star Willem Powerfish visited Murwillumbah IGA and paid for the groceries of total strangers.

In February, Mr Ungermann followed the plight of a local family whose wife and mother was battling blood cancer and gave them $5000 plus a new laptop for their child's schooling.

Following this up, in August, the online influencer visited Murwillumbah IGA and paid for the groceries of total strangers armed with $5000 cash.

Willem Ian Ungermann, also known as Willem Powerfish, paid for $5000 worth of groceries for locals in February.

The next month, the Powerfish was at it again with another $5000 - this time standing outside a local supermarket giving wads of cash to pensioners who couldn't believe his generosity.

For Father's Day 2020, Mr Ungermann hit the water not only giving those fishing on the banks new rods and gear, but also giving away a brand new tinny to a father and son.

"Don't have a boat? Want a boat? Happy Fathers Day, this is your new rig," he said in the video as he handed the boat over.

Willem Ungermann, aka Willem Powerfish during one of his prank videos.

For Christmas, Mr Ungermann donated $15,000 worth of toys and cash to local charity 'You Have A Friend' in Tweed Heads as well as $10,000 to non-for-profit Kalwun Health Service Bilinga Clinic.

He spent another $18,000 on 20 bikes, a trailer full of toys and Woolworths gift cards to a Tweed street in need.

"I have been rock bottom myself and know what it's like to struggle and have nothing," Mr Ungermann said.

"I also do these gifts because it's the right thing to do and I want to.

"It also allows my followers to be a part of the gifts as they purchase the merchandise so it's all of us doing these kind gestures."

Mr Ungermann said his favourite prank of 2020 was his video titled 'Jetty sessions vol. 2' describing it as the "pinnacle", the "holy grail of testosterone in male fishermen".

"I saw no one was pranking/annoying fishermen and thought why the hell not and thought I would give it a go," he said with a laugh.

"I love everything about Tweed from the people to the rivers and ocean. Such a beautiful part of Australia."

In his latest video, the prankster can be seen using his comical, expletive-riddled New Year's resolution message to urge people to seek help for their mental health.