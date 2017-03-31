Pratten braces for flooding

Taken from the southern bank of the Condamine. Warwick floods, March 30, 2017.

PRATTEN residents are soon to be feeling the effects of the flooding well into this evening.

S Mayor Tracy Dobie has issued a warning to the town's residents to ensure preparations are well underway.



"The Southern Downs Local Disaster Management Group has received advice from the Bureau of Meteorology which suggests that there is likely to be a major flood estimated at 7.2 metres tonight," Cr Dobie said.



"The level is currently in the moderate range at approximately 6 metres, and is heading towards the major flood level.



"Council has modelled potentially affected properties and has been working very closely with the Queensland Police Service and the local Office-In-Charge in Pratten and with the Rural Fire Service to doorknock those properties most at risk in the area."



Cr Dobie said residents needed to be alert for the major flooding and make necessary arrangements.

"Those who have experienced flooding in previous events should take extra precautions," she said.



"Given the present conditions, floodwaters can rise very quickly due to heavy rainfall that has occurred upstream, even if it is not currently raining where you are living.

"All residents should also be vigilant for any fallen powerlines or other hazards including debris on roads."



Residents in possible affected areas are urged to make the following initial preparations:

Make alternative arrangements for pets

Pack important documents and photos in waterproof packaging and keep them within easy access to vehicles

Move vehicles to higher ground

Move items under houses which may be affected by water

Monitor BOM flood level reports on an hourly basis at http://www.bom.gov.au/qld/

Listen to ABC Radio for relevant disaster information updates and warnings.



In a life threatening emergency call 000 and for emergency flood or storm assistance, call the State Emergency Service (SES) on 132 500.



Council will continue to operate the Local Disaster Coordination Centre tonight and tomorrow.

All calls to Council's 1300 MY SDRC number will go directly through to staff, and this will continue for as long as deemed necessary.



