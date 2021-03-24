Pratten residents rally, ramp up flood preparation

The small Southern Downs community of Pratten is busily preparing for major flooding, as residents anxiously wait to see if houses and farms will be inundated.

Southern Downs Regional Council issued a major flood warning for the town at 12.37pm, stating current modelling indicated the Condamine River at Pratten could reach levels of 7.8m.

Members of the Pratten Rural Fire Brigade were doorknocking to alert residents at risk.

Community member Diane Lawlor said the response from the town had so far been proactive.

“We’re doing what we can to ensure the community people are safe, which is the main thing,” she said.

“People are just looking out for their neighbours and keeping tabs as much as they can.

“I think everyone is more concerned about the stock they might have, and making sure they’re on high ground.”

Ms Lawlor also warned residents to avoid driving as the wild weather already hit the main street.

“It’s great to have a bit of rain but not when it starts to get too much and flood,” she said.

“The Condamine is very close to Pratten and we do have some flow-on effects happening already, as it comes close to the main road.

“People just have to be careful to not drive on it. They say ‘if it’s flooded, forget it’ and that’s well worth taking heed off.”

While Pratten had been impacted by Condamine River floods in the past, Ms Lawlor said the town hadn’t yet reached those levels.

“In 2011, we were all flooded in. We couldn’t get to Warwick, the ‘Darkey Flat’ area was all flooded and we couldn’t get to Toowoomba or Allora because the Condamine River was overflowing over the bridges,” she said.

“If it comes up too much higher this afternoon, we will probably be flooded in again.”



