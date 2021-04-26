Residents of Pratten and the surrounding area are being urged to have their say on a suite of upgrades headed for the small and tight knit Southern Downs community.

The Urban Design Framework developed by Southern Downs Regional Council and town planners Ethos Urban has reached its final design phases, and is now set to be reviewed by the Pratten community at a public workshop on Tuesday.

A SDRC spokeswoman said initial feedback from residents in December last year revealed three core objectives for the project.

“(These were) reinforcing local identity, township improvements and upgrades, and fostering a cohesive and active community,” the spokeswoman said.

Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi encouraged all Pratten residents to have their say and contribute to the future of their proud village.

“UDFs are integral to enhancing the functionality, liveability, character, and spirit of an urban area, and the initial workshop in Pratten unearthed some innovative and exciting ideas of how the village’s unique charm and identity can be enhanced and supported,” Cr Pennisi said.

“Every step of the public consultation process is equally important in delivering the final vision and I hope the community embraces the opportunity to contribute to the plan before it is finalised.

“The UDF draft plan opens an exciting door to Pratten’s future.”

UDF projects have already been advanced in Wallangarra, Maryvale, and Leyburn, with Dalveen to join Pratten in this next phase of development.

The Pratten community consultation workshop will be held on Tuesday from 4pm – 6pm at Pratten Public Hall.

Contact SDRC on 1300 697 372 or mail@sdrc.gov.au for more details.

Originally published as Pratten residents urged to shape community’s future