SDRC is urging Pratten residents to share their vision for their community.
News

Pratten residents urged to ‘share vision’ for future

Kerri Moore
10th Dec 2020 3:35 PM
THE people of Pratten are urged to take their future into their own hands and share their vision for their tightknit community.

Residents are invited to a drop-in workshop, hosted by Southern Downs Regional Council next week.

The Pratten Urban Design Framework will consider how design, land use and community activities can shape Pratten as a town and will outline future initiatives to enhance the

character and identity of Pratten.

Southern Downs councillor Sheryl Windle said the workshop offered a key opportunity for the local community to contribute and to be part of the future growth and development of the area.

“Urban design frameworks are integral to enhancing the functionality, liveability, character and

spirit of an urban area and I hope the community steps forward with their thoughts and ideas on how Pratten can shine,” she said.

Urban design consultants Ethos Urban will host the workshop at the Pratten

Public Hall between 4pm and 6pm. Council officers will be available to help facilitate the workshop and provide support.

Urban Design Frameworks have been completed in Wallangarra, Maryvale and Leyburn with

consultation soon to commence in Dalveen.

For more information contact Southern Downs Regional Council on 1300 697 372 or email n

mail@sdrc.qld.gov.au.

Warwick Daily News

